Candlelight splendor

Instantly identify key price action signals with an intuitive visualization indicator:





🔴🟢 Pin Bar: The Rejection Candle. Green for a bullish close, red for a bearish close. Defined by a long wick and a small body, signaling a strong price rejection.





🔵 Inside Bar: The Consolidation Candle. Highlighted in blue, this pattern occurs when a candle trades entirely within the range of the previous one. It represents a period of market indecision and compression.





🟤 Fakey Bar: The Failed Breakout. Marked in brown, this pattern identifies a false breakout where price briefly breaches a consolidation level before reversing back into the prior range.





↑ Full Display Control

Customize your chart for a clean, focused view. You can easily disable any pattern you don't use directly in the settings.





Key Advantage: Instant visual identification of the patterns that matter to you. All colors and active signals are fully customizable to fit your personal analysis style.



