Daily SMT Divergence Detector

This indicator enhances traders, trend Bias by automatically detecting Smart money timing for you. It runs on historical data drawing and live detecting (OnTick).


One can set the detecting logic based on specific region/broker start hour of the day , it has color options for bullish and bearish smt and line style and width is added.


It is really effective for live trading for live detection during trade and/or trade analysis to confirm or add confluence.


More improved version are coming in future.

Altri dall’autore
Higher Timeframe SMT divergence
Sfiso Prince Mthembu
Indicatori
SMT Divergence Combo v5.0 – User Manual Purpose: The SMT Divergence Combo indicator automatically detects Smart Money Technique (SMT) divergences between two correlated assets across Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly timeframes. It identifies divergence between swing highs/lows of the current chart and a correlated symbol, highlighting liquidity failures and potential reversal points. Detection Logic 1. The indicator scans each week, month, and quarter for swing highs/lows. 2. If one market mak
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione