Daily SMT Divergence Detector

This indicator enhances traders, trend Bias by automatically detecting Smart money timing for you. It runs on historical data drawing and live detecting (OnTick).





One can set the detecting logic based on specific region/broker start hour of the day , it has color options for bullish and bearish smt and line style and width is added.





It is really effective for live trading for live detection during trade and/or trade analysis to confirm or add confluence.





More improved version are coming in future.