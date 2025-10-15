Higher Timeframe SMT divergence

■ SMT Divergence Combo v5.0 – User Manual
Purpose:
The SMT Divergence Combo indicator automatically detects Smart Money Technique
(SMT) divergences between two correlated assets across Weekly, Monthly, and
Quarterly timeframes.
It identifies divergence between swing highs/lows of the current chart and a correlated
symbol, highlighting liquidity failures and potential reversal points.
■ Detection Logic
1. The indicator scans each week, month, and quarter for swing highs/lows.
2. If one market makes a new high (or low) and the correlated market does not, an SMT
divergence is detected.
3. Disqualified swings (broken highs/lows) are ignored to prevent repainting.
4. Works in real-time on every tick for immediate SMT updates.
■■ Historical vs Live Modes
ShowHistoricalLines = true → Displays all historical SMTs (for study and backtesting).
ShowHistoricalLines = false → Displays only active SMTs (for live trading).
■ Timeframe Cycles
Cycle Start Time Usage
Weekly Monday 00:00 Identifies near-term divergences
Monthly 1st of each month 00:00 Tracks trend exhaustion zones
Quarterly Jan/Apr/Jul/Oct 00:00 Macro-level reversal bias
■ Visuals and Styling
- One unified line color for all SMTs.
- Label text distinguishes Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly SMTs.
- Adjustable font size and label text per cycle.
- Runs every tick with no repainting.
■ How to Use
1. Attach the indicator to your main chart (e.g., NAS100).
2. Set CompareSymbol (e.g., US500).
3. Use Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly SMTs to identify divergence zones.

4. Confirm setups using displacement or BOS after SMT formation.

5. Toggle ShowHistoricalLines for backtesting vs live mode.

■ Recommended Symbol Pairs

Category Pair 1 Pair 2

Indices NAS100 US500

Forex EURUSD GBPUSD

Crypto BTCUSD ETHUSD

Commodities XAUUSD XAGUSD

■ Reading SMTs

Bullish SMT: One asset makes a lower low, the other does not → buy signal context.

Bearish SMT: One asset makes a higher high, the other does not → sell signal context.

■ Pro Tips

- Use Quarterly SMTs for macro bias.

- Use Monthly SMTs to spot trend exhaustion.

- Use Weekly SMTs for entry timing.

- Combine SMTs with session or imbalance tools.

- Study historical SMTs for pattern consistency.

■ Summary

SMT Divergence Combo v5.0 provides multi-timeframe, real-time SMT detection with

disqualified swing logic for precision and non-repainting signals. Ideal for traders using

ICT-style liquidity-based setups.


