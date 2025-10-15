Higher Timeframe SMT divergence

Purpose:

The SMT Divergence Combo indicator automatically detects Smart Money Technique

(SMT) divergences between two correlated assets across Weekly, Monthly, and

Quarterly timeframes.

It identifies divergence between swing highs/lows of the current chart and a correlated

symbol, highlighting liquidity failures and potential reversal points.

■ Detection Logic

1. The indicator scans each week, month, and quarter for swing highs/lows.

2. If one market makes a new high (or low) and the correlated market does not, an SMT

divergence is detected.

3. Disqualified swings (broken highs/lows) are ignored to prevent repainting.

4. Works in real-time on every tick for immediate SMT updates.

■■ Historical vs Live Modes

ShowHistoricalLines = true → Displays all historical SMTs (for study and backtesting).

ShowHistoricalLines = false → Displays only active SMTs (for live trading).

■ Timeframe Cycles

Cycle Start Time Usage

Weekly Monday 00:00 Identifies near-term divergences

Monthly 1st of each month 00:00 Tracks trend exhaustion zones

Quarterly Jan/Apr/Jul/Oct 00:00 Macro-level reversal bias

■ Visuals and Styling

- One unified line color for all SMTs.

- Label text distinguishes Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly SMTs.

- Adjustable font size and label text per cycle.

- Runs every tick with no repainting.

■ How to Use

1. Attach the indicator to your main chart (e.g., NAS100).

2. Set CompareSymbol (e.g., US500).

3. Use Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly SMTs to identify divergence zones.

4. Confirm setups using displacement or BOS after SMT formation. 5. Toggle ShowHistoricalLines for backtesting vs live mode. ■ Recommended Symbol Pairs Category Pair 1 Pair 2 Indices NAS100 US500 Forex EURUSD GBPUSD Crypto BTCUSD ETHUSD Commodities XAUUSD XAGUSD ■ Reading SMTs Bullish SMT: One asset makes a lower low, the other does not → buy signal context. Bearish SMT: One asset makes a higher high, the other does not → sell signal context. ■ Pro Tips - Use Quarterly SMTs for macro bias. - Use Monthly SMTs to spot trend exhaustion. - Use Weekly SMTs for entry timing. - Combine SMTs with session or imbalance tools. - Study historical SMTs for pattern consistency. ■ Summary SMT Divergence Combo v5.0 provides multi-timeframe, real-time SMT detection with disqualified swing logic for precision and non-repainting signals. Ideal for traders using ICT-style liquidity-based setups.

■ SMT Divergence Combo v5.0 – User Manual



