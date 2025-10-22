Hi! and welcome to my EA... C.EFX Midas! a Swing Trade, Trend catching, Trend Following XAUUSD trading EA, with Set Risk, No Grid or Martingale!

Before i get in to too much detail about my EA, here's a little info about myself. i myself probably like a lot of people on here came across the forex market while searching for ways to try and make some extra income and was dragged into it all after seeing all of the "Forex Gurus" with their massive profits, Flash cars and lavish lifestyles thinking i had found my get rich overnight scheme, however years later, after following fake signal provider after fake signal provider, using account blowing bots after account blowing bots and spending thousands on courses that required hours of chart time each week, a traders mind set and patience of a saint, none of this i could give to the markets! so i set about creating my own EA, That traded the way i wanted to trade, with a fixed risk at each trade, that would cut losses short, and have a chance to let winner run and hence The C.EFX Midas was born





So what is CEFX Midas, Midas is a Swing Trade, Trend catching, Trend Following EA, that uses a combination on Candle pattern and indicator data to Get into trades and once in trades, uses a ATR multiplier Based trailing SL to exit trades, this can help catch long high RR Trades. also uses a fixed SL for losing trades.





As this EA doesnt use Grid or Martingale, it should be compliant with most Prop firms that allow trading with EA's





Please note this isn't a spray and prey EA that takes loads of random trades, it will only trade when it sees the correcnt entries so you may not get trades for days at a time





**PLEASE READ** When attaching the EA to your chart, please change the number of Candle count to 5, i had to change it to "1" in the EA Souce code for it to pass the MQL5 verificatio n





I will also supply 2 set files with the EA





The EA/set files will always be updated





Recommendations:

Pairs: XAUUSD

Timeframe: 15M

Minimum Deposit: 500USD this is becuase even at the inimum 0.01 lot size and minimum recommended SL for this Ea of 1000Pips that is still a 2% risk to the account, you can use less at your own risk!





EA Inputs include, but not limited to:

Risk % per Trade

Fixed lot size

Stop loss Pip

Trailing Stop loss Start at pip





Of course non of this will guarentee profits, and backtests are not an indication or profits going forward, please test of a demo first and only risk live funds that you can afford to lose!



