Wavelet Manifold

SWT Manifold Oscillator

A Next-Generation Momentum Oscillator Based on Stationary Wavelet Transform and Manifold Theory

Unlock a new perspective on market momentum with the  SWT Manifold Oscillator. This is not just another oscillator; it is a sophisticated analytical tool designed for the discerning trader who demands a deeper, more nuanced understanding of price dynamics. By leveraging advanced mathematical concepts, this indicator provides a clearer, smoother, and more responsive measure of momentum.

The Core Concept: A Unique Approach to Price Analysis

Traditional oscillators often suffer from lag and noise, leading to false signals. The SWT Manifold Oscillator overcomes these challenges by treating price analysis from a novel viewpoint:

  • Stationary Wavelet Transform (SWT): Instead of relying on moving averages, the indicator uses SWT to decompose the price data into different frequency levels (from high-frequency noise to the underlying long-term trend). This provides a multi-dimensional view of market activity with significantly reduced lag.

  • Manifold Theory: The resulting wavelet coefficients are conceptualized as a "manifold" — a multi-dimensional surface. Price is then treated as a "flow" across this surface. The oscillator measures the rate of change (the partial derivative) of this flow, giving you a precise measurement of momentum across all market cycles simultaneously.

Key Features

  • Low-Lag and Smooth Signal: The Stationary Wavelet Transform ensures that the signal is both highly responsive to price changes and effectively filtered from market noise.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis in a Single Indicator: By analyzing different wavelet levels, the oscillator inherently captures short-term, medium-term, and long-term momentum in one powerful tool.

  • Adaptive Normalization: The indicator features a built-in adaptive scaling factor. It analyzes the relationship between recent price volatility and the oscillator's raw output, ensuring that its readings remain consistent and comparable across different market conditions and currency pairs.

  • Advanced Normalization Modes: Tailor the output to your trading style with three distinct normalization methods:

    • Z-Score: This default mode measures how far the current momentum deviates from its recent average (standard deviation). It is excellent for identifying statistical extremes and potential reversal points. Values typically range between -3 and +3.

    • Tanh (Hyperbolic Tangent): This mode squashes the oscillator's output into a fixed range of -1 to +1, making it ideal for identifying overbought and oversold conditions in a clearly bounded format.

    • None: For advanced users and quantitative analysts who wish to use the raw, adaptively scaled output for their own custom analysis or expert advisors.

How to Interpret the SWT Manifold Oscillator

This versatile tool can be integrated into various trading strategies:

  • Zero-Line Crossover: A cross above the zero line can signal bullish momentum, while a cross below can indicate bearish momentum.

  • Divergence Trading: Look for classic and hidden divergences between the oscillator and the price chart to anticipate potential trend reversals or continuations.

  • Extreme Readings (Overbought/Oversold): When using the Z-Score or Tanh normalization, readings at the upper or lower extremes of the range can suggest that a price move is overextended and may be due for a correction.

Input Parameters

The indicator is fully customizable to fit your analytical needs:

  • Wavelet Settings

    • Levels: The number of wavelet decomposition levels (1-5 recommended). Higher levels capture longer-term trends.

  • Weights (Influence of Change)

    • W_D1 to W_D5: Set the weights for the change in each detail coefficient level (from high frequency to long-term).

    • W_A_final: Set the weight for the change in the final approximation level (the main trend).

  • Normalization Settings

    • NormalizationPeriod: The lookback period for the adaptive scaling mechanism.

    • NormalizationType: Choose your preferred normalization method (Z_SCORE, TANH, NONE).

    • ZScorePeriod: The lookback period for the Z-Score calculation.

Who Is This For?

The SWT Manifold Oscillator is designed for intermediate to advanced traders who want to move beyond standard indicators and gain a true analytical edge. It is perfect for:

  • Discretionary traders seeking a more reliable momentum signal.

  • Algorithmic traders who need a robust, low-lag input for their expert advisors.

  • Technical analysts interested in applying advanced signal processing techniques to financial markets.

Elevate your market analysis. Download the SWT Manifold Oscillator today


