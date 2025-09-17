Gap Trace

📚 Description

Gap Trace Expert Advisor

This EA is designed to identify fair value gap trading opportunities on XAUUSD. It focuses on filling up fair value gaps on the chart.

💱 Recommended PairsXAUUSD

"This pairs are selected due to their strong reactions to FVG, making it ideal for FVG strategies."

Live Account


📃 Parameters

  • Minimum Risk Per Trade: Defines the smallest amount of risk you're willing to take on each trade, usually a fixed amount of your account balance.

  • Maximum Risk Per Trade: Sets the highest amount of risk per trade, often as a fixed amount of the account balance. It ensures you don’t risk too much on any single trade.

  • Daily Drawdown: This limit is set for the total loss in a single trading day. If your account suffers a daily drawdown beyond this point, no more trades will be taken until the next day.

  • Maximum Account Drawdown: A global drawdown limit for your account that, once reached, will halt trading. This protects your account from large losses.

  • Reward-to-Risk Ratio: This ratio measures how much reward you’re targeting for a given risk. For example, a ratio of 2.0 means you're aiming to earn twice the amount you're risking.

NOTE: Minimum starting balance $300 and above



Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall'autore
Breakout Intraday Expert
David Chidiebere Chinweike
Experts
Description Breakout Intraday Expert Advisor This EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities when the price breaks above or below the previous week's high or low. It focuses on capturing strong momentum moves that often follow such breakouts. Recommended Pairs : GBPJPY |  XAUUSD "These pairs are selected due to their strong reactions around previous weekly highs and lows, making them ideal for breakout strategies." Parameters Auto Start Bot Risk per Trade (The
FREE
