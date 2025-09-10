Professional Trading Session Boxes

Professional Session Boxes – Multi-Market Trading Sessions Indicator

Transform your trading charts from confusing price action to clear, actionable market sessions. Join hundreds of successful traders already using Professional Session Boxes, the ultimate MT5 session indicator, to time their entries perfectly.

Transform Your Trading with Color-Coded Market Sessions

Never miss a trading opportunity again! This professional-grade Forex volatility tool automatically highlights the most important trading sessions with beautiful color-coded boxes, giving you instant visual clarity on when major markets are active.

Key Features:

6 Fully Customizable Trading Sessions

ASIA Market Open – Track both the 1-hour equity pre-market period AND the high-volatility first 30 minutes of market open

LONDON Market Open – Monitor the full 1-hour equity opening period PLUS the explosive first 30 minutes of European trading — perfect for traders using a London breakout strategy

NEW YORK Market Open – Capture the 1-hour pre-market equity session AND the crucial first 30 minutes of US market volatility

Custom Session Combinations – Set up any pairing of pre-market equity periods with their corresponding high-volatility opening windows

Flexible Time Windows – Adapt each session to your preferred timeframes (5 min, 15 min, or custom periods)

Multi-Session Analysis – Compare opening patterns across all three major global markets

Strategic Advantage:

Track the complete market opening cycle—from the quieter 1-hour equity pre-market build-up to the explosive volatility of the first 30 minutes when institutional volume hits the market.

Visual Excellence

Color-coded session boxes with full customization

Session open price lines with custom labels

High/Low range markers for instant reference

User defined Range Extensions - Spot breakout opportunities and possible take profit levels at 1x, 2x or as many as needed

Professional Customization

Fully adjustable colors, widths, and line styles

Enable/disable any session individually

Show/hide open lines, high/low levels, and range extensions

Configurable lookback period (default: 10 days)

Why Traders Choose This Indicator

✅ Instant Market Context

See exactly when major markets open and close - no more guessing or manual calculations

✅ Smart Take Profit Targets

Range extensions serve as precise take profit levels - The 1x extension targets quick profits while 2x, 3x, ... extensions identify extended move opportunities. No more guessing where to take profits!

✅ Range Breakout Alerts

User defined range extensions help you identify high-probability breakout levels and provide logical take profit zones for your trades

✅ Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works on any timeframe from M1 to daily charts

✅ Zero Learning Curve

Install and start trading immediately - no complex setup required

Perfect For:

Scalpers tracking session openings for volatility spikes and using range extensions for quick profit targets

Swing traders using session ranges for entry/exit points and range extensions as take profit levels

Breakout traders leveraging range extensions for both entry confirmation and profit taking

Multi-session traders managing global market exposure with clear profit targets

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Chart Type: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities)

Resource Usage: Lightweight and efficient

Updates: Real-time session tracking

Compatibility: All MT5 builds

What You Get

✓ 6 fully customizable sessions with professional default settings

✓ Complete visual control - Over 50+ customization parameters

✓ Automatic range calculation and extension system with labeling

✓ Multi-timeframe compatibility - Works on any chart timeframe

✓ Professional color schemes pre-configured for optimal visibility

✓ Free updates and technical support

💎 Investment

Special Launch Price: $30 (Regular Price: $49)





