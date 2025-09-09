Nexus 6 Neural Binary Indicator

Nexus 6.1 (MT5)

Neural Network-Powered Binary Options Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What is Nexus 6.1?

Nexus 6.1 is a neural network–driven signal indicator specifically built for binary-options style trading. It generates accurate CALL/PUT decisions exactly at candle open, allowing you to set your expiry to the candle duration (or a small multiple) and act immediately—without guessing mid-bar.

Why Traders Choose Nexus 6.1 Candle-start signals — Decisions arrive right when a new bar opens, built for expiry-based execution

— Decisions arrive right when a new bar opens, built for expiry-based execution Neural core — A compact AI model evaluates market state and outputs a direction with confidence

— A compact AI model evaluates market state and outputs a direction with confidence MTF confirmation — Optional Multi-Timeframe consensus to align entries with the higher-TF context

— Optional Multi-Timeframe consensus to align entries with the higher-TF context Clean visuals — Minimal CALL/PUT arrows near price, with optional alerts

— Minimal CALL/PUT arrows near price, with optional alerts No intrabar flip-flop — Signal is decided at candle open and remains stable for that bar

How Nexus 6.1 Works

At each new candle, the Neural Engine scores directional probability and emits a CALL or PUT (or WAIT) decision.

If MTF confirmation is enabled, the current timeframe signal is validated against one or more higher timeframes before the arrow prints.

Designed specifically for scalping & intraday flows where expiry ≈ timeframe (e.g., M1 entry → 1–2 candles, M5 entry → 1 candle).

Signals & Alerts

↗️ Clear Visual Signals CALL (up) / PUT (down) arrows at candle open with adjustable offset for easy visibility 🔔 Instant Alerts Platform pop-up notifications with optional email & push notifications for never missing a signal 📊 Confidence Panel Optional panel showing neural confidence and MTF status for informed decision making

How To Use Nexus 6.1 (Quick Start)

Attach Nexus 6.1 to your desired timeframe chart Set expiry = 1 candle (or your tested multiple) If using MTF, select the higher timeframe(s) for confirmation (e.g., trade M1 with M5 filter) Take CALL/PUT at bar open when the signal appears and conditions match your trading plan Always manage risk and consider session timing (London/NY recommended for optimal liquidity)

Key Features

Neural Confidence Min (%) Set minimum score required to generate a signal, ensuring only high-probability trades MTF Confirmation Toggle On/Off; select higher timeframe(s) for additional confirmation of signals Signal Cooldown Avoid clustered signals with adjustable bar cooldown between trades Arrow Offset Customize distance of arrow from candle for optimal chart visibility Alert Options Flexible On/Off settings for platform alerts, email notifications, and push notifications Broker Compatibility Works on all MT5 symbols your broker provides (forex, metals, indices, crypto)

Optimal Usage

Nexus 6.1 is most effective on M1–M15 timeframes for precise entries, with optional confirmation from M5–H1 timeframes if desired.

For best results, we recommend demo-testing on your broker's specific feed and during your preferred trading sessions before going live.

Important Note

Nexus 6.1 is an indicator, not an EA; it does not place trades automatically. No indicator guarantees profit. Always use proper money management and test thoroughly before going live with real funds.

