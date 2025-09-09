Nexus 6 Neural Binary Indicator

Nexus 6.1 (MT5) - Neural Network Binary Options Indicator
Nexus 6.1 (MT5)

Neural Network-Powered Binary Options Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What is Nexus 6.1?

Nexus 6.1 is a neural network–driven signal indicator specifically built for binary-options style trading. It generates accurate CALL/PUT decisions exactly at candle open, allowing you to set your expiry to the candle duration (or a small multiple) and act immediately—without guessing mid-bar.

Why Traders Choose Nexus 6.1

  • Candle-start signals — Decisions arrive right when a new bar opens, built for expiry-based execution
  • Neural core — A compact AI model evaluates market state and outputs a direction with confidence
  • MTF confirmation — Optional Multi-Timeframe consensus to align entries with the higher-TF context
  • Clean visuals — Minimal CALL/PUT arrows near price, with optional alerts
  • No intrabar flip-flop — Signal is decided at candle open and remains stable for that bar

How Nexus 6.1 Works

At each new candle, the Neural Engine scores directional probability and emits a CALL or PUT (or WAIT) decision.

If MTF confirmation is enabled, the current timeframe signal is validated against one or more higher timeframes before the arrow prints.

Designed specifically for scalping & intraday flows where expiry ≈ timeframe (e.g., M1 entry → 1–2 candles, M5 entry → 1 candle).

Signals & Alerts

↗️

Clear Visual Signals

CALL (up) / PUT (down) arrows at candle open with adjustable offset for easy visibility

🔔

Instant Alerts

Platform pop-up notifications with optional email & push notifications for never missing a signal

📊

Confidence Panel

Optional panel showing neural confidence and MTF status for informed decision making

How To Use Nexus 6.1 (Quick Start)

  1. Attach Nexus 6.1 to your desired timeframe chart
  2. Set expiry = 1 candle (or your tested multiple)
  3. If using MTF, select the higher timeframe(s) for confirmation (e.g., trade M1 with M5 filter)
  4. Take CALL/PUT at bar open when the signal appears and conditions match your trading plan
  5. Always manage risk and consider session timing (London/NY recommended for optimal liquidity)

Key Features

Neural Confidence Min (%)

Set minimum score required to generate a signal, ensuring only high-probability trades

MTF Confirmation

Toggle On/Off; select higher timeframe(s) for additional confirmation of signals

Signal Cooldown

Avoid clustered signals with adjustable bar cooldown between trades

Arrow Offset

Customize distance of arrow from candle for optimal chart visibility

Alert Options

Flexible On/Off settings for platform alerts, email notifications, and push notifications

Broker Compatibility

Works on all MT5 symbols your broker provides (forex, metals, indices, crypto)

Optimal Usage

Nexus 6.1 is most effective on M1–M15 timeframes for precise entries, with optional confirmation from M5–H1 timeframes if desired.

For best results, we recommend demo-testing on your broker's specific feed and during your preferred trading sessions before going live.

Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Join thousands of traders who use Nexus 6.1 for precise binary options signals

Important Note

Nexus 6.1 is an indicator, not an EA; it does not place trades automatically. No indicator guarantees profit. Always use proper money management and test thoroughly before going live with real funds.

Keywords

neural trading indicator ai forex signals binary options indicator candle start signals expiry trading next bar open signals mtf indicator multi timeframe consensus forex signals gold trading indicator indices trading scalping indicator MT5 indicator trading alerts push notifications email alerts neural network trading binary options strategy

© 2025 Nexus 6.1 MT5 Indicator. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Video Nexus 6 Neural Binary Indicator
Prodotti consigliati
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Indicatore di scalping che fornisce segnali direzionali per l'apertura di posizioni lungo il trend. L'indicatore è un sistema di trading completo che può essere utilizzato per Forex e opzioni binarie. Il sistema di algoritmi consente di riconoscere movimenti intensi di prezzo in più barre consecutive. L'indicatore fornisce diversi tipi di avvisi per le frecce. Funziona su qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo (consigliato M5 o superiore). Com
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
Powerful Hidden Cross Signal
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
The latest most requested Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line is now on MT5! Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place yo
MT5 Binary Trend Follower
Mi Chaei Jardin
Indicatori
The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes. There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's.  Buy: When the
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicatori
Questo è un sistema multiuso che si adatta sia ai trader manuali Forex sia como sistema scalper o una strategia per ottenere uno slancio molto forte, trader di opzioni binarie o per essere utilizzato dagli EA universali nel trading di automazione. Questo è un sistema multiuso che si adatta sia ai trader manuali Forex sia como sistema scalper o una strategia per ottenere uno slancio molto forte, trader di opzioni binarie o per essere utilizzato dagli EA universali nel trading di automazione. J
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Binary and scalping
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicatori
This is a trend following system for Binary options traders and forex scalpers. It is carefully crafted and recognizes periods of very strong trends in the market and gives the trader the advantage and opportunity of riding with the momentum. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs especially high liquidity pairs. Avoid news events 15mins before and after. Always have your money management script or system in place. Tested on Deriv synthetics as well, please check screenshots. The mt4 vers
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Binary Options Conqueror 5
Majeed Odubela
Indicatori
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Conqueror System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.     Forward Testing Of The System Has Shown Remarkable Results . The Results Of Forward Testing On Live Trading Account Is Consistent With The Results Obtained By Back Testing .
Binary MACD
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicatori
Индикатор, показывающий момент преодоления нулевой отметки индикатора MACD.  Подходит для бинарной торговли, т.к. имеется возможность посчитать точность сигналов, в зависимости от времени экспирации. Входные параметры Period of SMA1  - Период 1 скользящей средней Period of SMA2 -  Период 2 скользящей средней Period of SMA3 -  Период 3 скользящей средней Price Type - Тип цены, используемый индикатором MACD Invert signals  - Возможность давать инвертированные сигналы (для работы по тренду) Inform
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicatori
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicatori
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Extreme Breakout Signa MT5
Yonggang Shang
Indicatori
Extreme  Breakout Signal   is a trading strategy based on price breaking through key support or resistance levels. It indicates potential trend shifts, allowing traders to capture new upward or downward movements. Parameter extreme radius：   extreme radius（ Different parameters can be set for different periods ） Key Principles Support & Resistance : Prices often reverse near these levels; breaking them may signal a new trend. Confirmation : Use volume or other indicators to verify the breakout's
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Indicatori
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
K line countdown
Wei Lai
Indicatori
Trend reversal identification: The K-line countdown indicator helps traders capture trend reversal signals by identifying excessive buying and selling behavior in the market. This indicator is particularly effective when the market is in extreme states. Risk management: This indicator can help traders identify potential risks in the market before the trend reverses and adjust positions in time to avoid losses. For example, you might consider reducing your long position when a bullish countdown c
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicatori
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Dependence
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Dependence arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only on opening prices. Therefore, reliable and without redrawing. Often signals that went in the wrong direction are canceled out on the next signal. Unfortunately, most popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's con
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicatori
DYJ Super Trend Wave è un sistema di trading di picchi e valli altamente accurato. Questo indicatore cerca i punti più alti e più bassi del filo di candela quando entra e esce dal mercato. Il prezzo di ingresso è vicino al punto più alto o più basso. Il tipo di notifica del segnale è stato aggiunto al dyj supertrend. Quando viene generato un segnale multi-spazio, È possibile utilizzare i seguenti tipi di segnali di notifica: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistance = 2
RSI MultiTF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Indicatori
RSI-MULTI – Multi-Timeframe Trend & Volatility Indicator Description: RSI-MULTI is a powerful monitoring tool based on the Money Flow Index (MFI), specifically designed for   swing traders . It allows you to analyze   trend direction and volatility across multiple timeframes simultaneously , without switching between charts. Thanks to a clear and intuitive visual interface (built-in HUD), MFI-MULTI displays: The trend direction per timeframe , calculated from the   average angle of the
Sequential R MT5 Version
Antony Augustine
Indicatori
In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset. Most of the traders in the financial market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion". The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Sequential R is useful to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd. The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your ch
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicatori
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicatori
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Indicatori
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicatori
BigPlayerRange – Il miglior indicatore per MT5 BigPlayerRange è considerato il miglior indicatore per Mini Indice e Mini Dollaro su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento essenziale evidenzia le zone strategiche di azione dei grandi player, offrendo un’analisi tecnica istituzionale di altissima precisione. Come usare BigPlayerRange: Questo indicatore mostra zone di acquisto (linea verde) e di vendita (linea rossa). Quando il prezzo chiude fuori da queste aree, è probabile un movimento di tendenz
Meta Cipher B
SILICON HALLWAY PTY LTD
Indicatori
Meta Cipher B: The All-in-One Oscillator Suite for MT5 Meta Cipher B brings the popular Market Cipher B concept to MetaTrader 5, optimised for speed and precision. Built from the ground up for performance, it delivers professional-grade signals without lag or sluggish scrolling. What it does A unified oscillator stack that visualises Wave momentum, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI and Stochastic. Clean Buy and Sell dots appear when conditions align. Use it on small timeframes for timing, and on high
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicatori
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only   •   Chart Overlay + Alerts   (Popup/Push/JSON) •   SMC+   (OB/FVG/BOS) +   PA   +   HTF EMA   •   M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ...   focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a   multi-layer signal indicator   with institutional-grade filtering. It does   not   open trades; instead it dr
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Indicatori
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading rappresentano un approccio straordinario ai mercati finanziari. ENIGMERA utilizza cicli frattali per calcolare con precisione i livelli di supporto e resistenza. Mostra la fase autentica di accumulo e fornisce direzione e obiettivi: un sistema che funziona sia in trend sia in correzione. Come funziona Gran parte delle funzionalità dell’indicatore è controllata tramite pulsanti sul lato sinistro del grafico, perm
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO, il supporto EA e la guida completa, visita per favore – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Individua la tendenza. Leggi il pattern. Cronometra l'ingresso. 3 passaggi in meno di 30 secondi! Opera senza sforzo — nessuna analisi richiesta, il tuo assistente intelligente è pronto a semplificare il tuo flusso di lavoro Basta sovraccarico di grafici. Opera con fiducia utilizzando il rilevamento intelligente del bias. Compatibile con tutte le valute, criptova
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L’indicatore evidenzia le zone in cui viene dichiarato interesse sul mercato , per poi mostrare la zona di accumulo degli ordini . Funziona come un book degli ordini su larga scala . Questo è l’indicatore per i grandi capitali . Le sue prestazioni sono eccezionali. Qualsiasi interesse ci sia nel mercato, lo vedrai chiaramente . (Questa è una versione completamente riscritta e automatizzata – non è più necessaria un’analisi manuale.) La velocità di transazione è un indicatore concettualmente nuo
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Altri dall’autore
Volume profile mt5 indicator by ss7trader
Muhammad Talha
3 (1)
Indicatori
Advanced Market Analysis Tool : Dive into market depth with the MT5 Volume Profile Indicator. Seamless MT5 Integration : Perfectly compatible with the MT5 platform. Enhances Pro Thunder v9 : Integrates smoothly with Pro Thunder v9 for deeper market insights. Detailed Volume Analysis : Explore market dynamics through in-depth volume data. ️ Simple Installation : Easy-to-follow setup steps for quick integration with MT5. Efficient Single Chart Application : Best used on a single c
FREE
Auto Trend Lines Indicator MT5
Muhammad Talha
Indicatori
Unlock the full potential of your Pro Thunder V9 indicator with our revolutionary new plugin - Auto Trend Lines! Are you looking for a competitive edge in today's dynamic market? Look no further. With Auto Trend Lines, you can harness the power of precise market trend analysis to make informed trading decisions. This innovative plugin seamlessly integrates with your Pro Thunder V9 indicator, providing you with real-time trend data and pinpointing exact entry and exit points for your trades. Key
FREE
Pro Thunder V10 Neural Networks Binary Indicator
Muhammad Talha
Indicatori
Pro Thunder V10: L'indicatore definitivo per il trading di opzioni binarie! Porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore con Pro Thunder V10 , il massimo nel trading di opzioni binarie! Basato sulla tecnologia avanzata di reti neurali AI , questo indicatore rivoluzionario è progettato per offrire precisione e affidabilità senza eguali. Dai segnali in tempo reale senza ridisegno alle prestazioni impeccabili anche nei mercati più volatili, Pro Thunder V10 è il tuo partner ideale per il su
Gold Blitz Neural Signal System
Muhammad Talha
Indicatori
Gold Blitz Indicator — Neural-AI Scalper for XAUUSD (M1/M5/M15) Gold Blitz Indicator — Neural-AI Scalper for XAUUSD (M1/M5/M15) Gold Blitz Indicator is a neural-network–driven signal tool built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It pinpoints fast intraday moves on M1, M5, and M15 , plots entry arrows , and auto-draws Take-Profit / Stop-Loss levels—backed by real-time alerts (popup, push, email) so you never miss a setup. Important Indicator, not an EA. Gold Blitz does not place trades automaticall
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione