Trade Positions Expert Advisors system

Position EA – User Manual

1. Overview

The Position EA is a semi-automatic trade manager for MT4.

It helps you:

· Calculate lot size based on risk and stop loss.

· Place market, limit, or stop orders quickly.

· Manage risk with auto break-even and trailing stop.

· Take profits in tiers (TP1, TP2, TP3) with partial closes.

· Manually close half or all with a button.

2. Panel Layout

2.1 Top Bar

· Type [MARKET/LIMIT/STOP]

o Switches order type.

o MARKET → entry auto-syncs with live price.

o LIMIT/STOP → entry is frozen for user input.

· Side [BUY/SELL]

o Switch between long/short.

o MARKET → Entry updates to Ask/Bid.

o LIMIT/STOP → Entry remains fixed until you edit it.

· Ask / Bid

o Shows live prices with green/red backgrounds.

2.2 Risk & Ratios

· Risk% – % of balance/equity to risk per trade.

· Cx – contract multiplier (usually 1 for FX, may differ for CFDs).

· R/SL – risk unit (normally 1).

· R/TP – target multiple (default 2). This defines minimum TP.

�� The EA calculates a Suggested Lot Size from these values, but you can override by typing your own lot size.

2.3 Stops & Entry

· SLp – Stop Loss distance (in pips).

· SLpx – Stop Loss price.

o You can set either.

o SLp is the driver (if you edit SLpx, EA back-solves SLp).

· TPp / TPpx – Minimum Take Profit (from R/TP).

o Read-only when tiers are ON.

· Entry –

o MARKET → always bound to current Ask/Bid.

o LIMIT/STOP → frozen, user-set.

· Lots – trade size. Either use suggested lot or type your own.

2.4 Break-Even & Trail

· BE Trig (default 300) – number of pips in profit before break-even activates.

· BE Off (default 7) – how many pips beyond entry to move SL.

· BE Part% – optional partial close when BE triggers.

· BE [ON/OFF] – toggle break-even.

· Trail [ON/OFF] – toggle trailing stop.

2.5 TP Tiers

· TP1, TP2, TP3 [ON/OFF] – enable/disable tier.

· Dist – distance in pips from entry.

· Close% – % of original lots to close at this level.

o Example: If original = 1.00 lots, TP1 Close% = 50 → 0.50 lots closed.

· Lock – removed in this version (SL does not move here).

�� Notes:

· Tiers close % of original lots, not the remainder.

· TP3 can be set to close all remaining if Close% = 100 (or if TP3_CloseAll=true).

· If tiers are ON, the broker TP is disabled → trade runs higher after minimum TP.

2.6 Action Buttons

· BUY – place buy order with current settings.

· SELL – place sell order.

· HALF – close half of current position.

· ALL – close all current position.

· Clear TP flags – reset tier memory (rarely needed).

3. Trade Lifecycle Example

Example setup:

· Risk% = 1.0

· SLp = 200 pips

· R/TP = 2 → min TP = 400 pips

· TP1 [ON] 400pips Close 50%

· TP2 [ON] 800pips Close 30%

· TP3 [ON] 1200pips Close 20%

Behavior:

1. Entry BUY at 1900.00, SL at 1880.00.

2. At +400 pips → EA closes 0.50 lots (50% of original).

3. At +800 pips → EA closes 0.30 lots.

4. At +1200 pips → EA closes last 0.20 lots.

5. If BE trigger = 300, then at +300 pips → SL moves to entry+7 pips (safe).

4. Alerts & Safety

· Alerts can be shown when BE or TP fire.

· Safety checks:

o Only one tier triggers per scan.

o One-shot per tier (never repeats).

o Debounce and cooldown prevent double-closing.

o Final tier can close all lots so no 0.10 remainder stays.

5. Tips

· Use MARKET when you want instant entry at Ask/Bid.

· Use LIMIT/STOP for pending orders (manual Entry & SLpx).

· Always set SLp first → EA computes TPp automatically.

· Use tier % totals = 100% if you want the whole trade closed.

· If totals < 100%, remainder stays open indefinitely.



