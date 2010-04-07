Trade Positions Expert Advisors system
- Utilità
- Ong Hyan Sui
- Versione: 4.3
- Aggiornato: 23 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Position EA – User Manual
1. Overview
The Position EA is a semi-automatic trade manager for MT4.
It helps you:
· Calculate lot size based on risk and stop loss.
· Place market, limit, or stop orders quickly.
· Manage risk with auto break-even and trailing stop.
· Take profits in tiers (TP1, TP2, TP3) with partial closes.
· Manually close half or all with a button.
2. Panel Layout
2.1 Top Bar
· Type [MARKET/LIMIT/STOP]
o Switches order type.
o MARKET → entry auto-syncs with live price.
o LIMIT/STOP → entry is frozen for user input.
· Side [BUY/SELL]
o Switch between long/short.
o MARKET → Entry updates to Ask/Bid.
o LIMIT/STOP → Entry remains fixed until you edit it.
· Ask / Bid
o Shows live prices with green/red backgrounds.
2.2 Risk & Ratios
· Risk% – % of balance/equity to risk per trade.
· Cx – contract multiplier (usually 1 for FX, may differ for CFDs).
· R/SL – risk unit (normally 1).
· R/TP – target multiple (default 2). This defines minimum TP.
�� The EA calculates a Suggested Lot Size from these values, but you can override by typing your own lot size.
2.3 Stops & Entry
· SLp – Stop Loss distance (in pips).
· SLpx – Stop Loss price.
o You can set either.
o SLp is the driver (if you edit SLpx, EA back-solves SLp).
· TPp / TPpx – Minimum Take Profit (from R/TP).
o Read-only when tiers are ON.
· Entry –
o MARKET → always bound to current Ask/Bid.
o LIMIT/STOP → frozen, user-set.
· Lots – trade size. Either use suggested lot or type your own.
2.4 Break-Even & Trail
· BE Trig (default 300) – number of pips in profit before break-even activates.
· BE Off (default 7) – how many pips beyond entry to move SL.
· BE Part% – optional partial close when BE triggers.
· BE [ON/OFF] – toggle break-even.
· Trail [ON/OFF] – toggle trailing stop.
2.5 TP Tiers
· TP1, TP2, TP3 [ON/OFF] – enable/disable tier.
· Dist – distance in pips from entry.
· Close% – % of original lots to close at this level.
o Example: If original = 1.00 lots, TP1 Close% = 50 → 0.50 lots closed.
· Lock – removed in this version (SL does not move here).
�� Notes:
· Tiers close % of original lots, not the remainder.
· TP3 can be set to close all remaining if Close% = 100 (or if TP3_CloseAll=true).
· If tiers are ON, the broker TP is disabled → trade runs higher after minimum TP.
2.6 Action Buttons
· BUY – place buy order with current settings.
· SELL – place sell order.
· HALF – close half of current position.
· ALL – close all current position.
· Clear TP flags – reset tier memory (rarely needed).
3. Trade Lifecycle Example
Example setup:
· Risk% = 1.0
· SLp = 200 pips
· R/TP = 2 → min TP = 400 pips
· TP1 [ON] 400pips Close 50%
· TP2 [ON] 800pips Close 30%
· TP3 [ON] 1200pips Close 20%
Behavior:
1. Entry BUY at 1900.00, SL at 1880.00.
2. At +400 pips → EA closes 0.50 lots (50% of original).
3. At +800 pips → EA closes 0.30 lots.
4. At +1200 pips → EA closes last 0.20 lots.
5. If BE trigger = 300, then at +300 pips → SL moves to entry+7 pips (safe).
4. Alerts & Safety
· Alerts can be shown when BE or TP fire.
· Safety checks:
o Only one tier triggers per scan.
o One-shot per tier (never repeats).
o Debounce and cooldown prevent double-closing.
o Final tier can close all lots so no 0.10 remainder stays.
5. Tips
· Use MARKET when you want instant entry at Ask/Bid.
· Use LIMIT/STOP for pending orders (manual Entry & SLpx).
· Always set SLp first → EA computes TPp automatically.
· Use tier % totals = 100% if you want the whole trade closed.
· If totals < 100%, remainder stays open indefinitely.