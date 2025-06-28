Automated trading interface

Hello everyone, I would like to introduce an AI intelligent trading control strategy that combines Martin's position adding and opportunistic position adding strategies. The parameters can be changed at any time on the trading interface according to market changes, and a single strategy can also be activated. When the market is shaking, Martin's strategy can be activated, and opportunistic strategies can be activated when there is a possibility of a one-sided market. This greatly helps traders to manage risks and improve execution speed.  Each parameter of EA can be modified on the trading interface without the need for backend modifications. Here are the parameter descriptions:  Key area: Start EA, close EA; open long position, open short position, close all positions, close long order, close short order, close profit order, close loss order, lock position hedging, choose multiple or fixed position adding method, and add position switch accordingly;  The icon can be loaded at any minute, and it is recommended to load the chart within 5 minutes; By default, the KD indicator will have a bullish golden cross and a bearish dead cross. Then, execute the strategy of adding positions along the trend and the Martin strategy. Alternatively, you can disable the strategy of adding positions along the trend and only activate the Martin strategy;  Parameter setting area:  1. KD index cycle parameter, K parameter: 5; D parameter 3;  2. First hand count: 0.01;  3. Increase spacing: 500 points (counter trend increase spacing);  4. Going with the flow: 300 points (adding warehouse spacing along the flow);  5. moving average: 10 (moving average cycle, with long positions above the moving average and short positions below the moving average);  6. Counter trend increase ratio: 1.5 (increase ratio);  7. Take advantage of the situation and increase the warehouse ratio: 1.2 (warehouse ratio);  8. Placement method: Placement based on multiples or fixed positions;  9. Mobile stop loss: 500 points, triggered when the order is profitable;  10. Profit: 50. When the total profit of all orders reaches $50, close all orders;  11. Take advantage of the trend to add positions: ON, OFF, activate and deactivate the strategy of taking advantage of the trend to add positions;  Transaction information display status: running/closed; Profit;  Kind reminder: Martin strategy should do a good job in position management, reasonable adjustment of warehouse spacing, and risk control. It is the unique function of this EA to activate the strategy of adding positions at the right time, which can be flexibly used to adjust the strategy.
