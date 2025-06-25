Pearl Robot MT4

Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders

Pearl is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by Forex Prince and co-created under the FXGoldTraders brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the first EA of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market.

Crafted for MetaTrader 4 and 5, Pearl specializes in trading Gold, Forex currency pairs, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices, using advanced algorithms to identify the highest and lowest points of market trends. With an impressive 91% accuracy rate on instruments like Gold and major currency pairs – and a solid 81% accuracy on Indices – Pearl is built to grow accounts fast while maintaining low risk.

Whether you're starting with $100 or more, Pearl adapts to your capital with flexible risk management, making her accessible for both beginner and experienced traders. She’s equipped with news filters, allowing her to trade confidently and effectively even during high-impact news events.

Join the future of smart trading with Pearl – the ultimate female trading robot, built for precision, performance, and profit.



Altri dall’autore
Pearl Robot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Gold robot experia
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This EA is created for scalpers who love trading the lows and highs of GOLD/XAUUSD on smaller timeframes.  It uses two indicators, the alligator indicator with the RSI. The EA can only be used on the Gold market and it doesn't trade anything else apart from that. Its advisable to turn the robot off during NFP week. It has a build in news filter but can only be very sensitive to High impact News. here is the inputs on the Ea volume size= lotsize      volumesize= risk percentage per trade      sto
Battle Bot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
