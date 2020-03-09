Quant Terminal

Quant Terminal is an advanced multi-symbol auto-trading expert advisor as well as market sentiments dashboard with sophisticated algorithmic approach.

Quant Terminal is working on strength and sentiments of individual currencies and that is what drives the Forex Market. Catch is to get the pairs where currencies are getting stronger or weaker using thorough Quantitative Analysis of the market on sentiments, speed, volatility and more to get deeper understanding of what is the actual Market Structure of each currency and then pair the right ones.

Launch Offer

Terminal can be setup to trade in-trend or on reversals making it the most versatile expert advisor. You can even select which pair to trade in and, in which direction from the easy to use buttons placed on the terminal itself, so it will only open trades in selected pair in the chosen direction, that's all you have to do and rest is the Quant Terminal's job to enter and exit the positions at the right time. This feature is specially useful when you already decided which pair will be heading in which direction. Quant Terminal can also helps you to make trading decision if you decide to trade manually by giving you the overall market structure.

It also have the filter for consecutive entries based on difference in points or ATR percentage and, one of the most useful feature where you see the currencies exposure on currently open trades which shows how many times a currency is bought or sold in the currently open trades so you can see which currency is weighing more in the overall basket of trades. You can also close trades for individual currency in any direction from the exposure dash itself by just clicking the exposure volume of specific currency in any direction. Like if “USD” is bought in some pairs and sold on others, and you want to close the positions where “USD” is bought then by clicking the bought volume in “USD” section on exposure dash will exit you out of all pairs where “USD” was bought, while positions where “USD” is sold will remain open.

Entering trades is one thing, managing already open trades is another, that's why we have added advanced features in trade management, like time trail, exit individual trade after certain time have passed since trade was opened, which will act as trade expiry, exit all trades on time, sentiments based exit if market is revering and more. And all of these features are configurable to the trading style you want to go with.

Settings Introduction: Know more about Input Parameters and it's operations here.


Features


Entry:


    • Trend filter for entering position.
    • You can select which pair to trade in and in which direction.
    • Auto or fixed lots, take profit and stop loss.
    • Can open positions in individual pairs or all pairs of specific trending currency.
    • Daily percent filter where terminal will no more open positions in any pair where daily percentage change reached certain level.
    • Consecutive entry filter where second, third or specified number of positions will only open on entry conditions when distance from most recent position is greater than value based on ATR or points specified or directly enter whenever entry condition will meet again.
    • Can enter or exit positions and minimize and maximize Quant Terminal window on currently open chart using keyboard shortcut keys.
    • Clicking on Buy, Close or Sell buttons on Probar will enter or exit positions on pairs of that specific currency.
    • Clicking on any currency on Exposure Dash allow or disallow trading on pairs of that specific currency.


Exit:

    • Terminal can exit trades if it detects that pair is reversing and no longer in strength.
    • ATR stop on specific timeframe which will move the stop loss on points specified.
    • Move specified percentage of initial stop loss say 10% every hour or specified time.
    • Close position after specified bars in specified timeframe.
    • Close position after specified time has passed after position opened in hours and minutes.
    • Close all or negative only position on specific time specified in hour and minutes.
    • Quant Terminal can automatically set one target for multiple positions in any pair specified in relation to initial target.
    • Can alert if total P&L is above or below specified amount in profit or loss.

We have also incorporated the screenshot feature by which it automatically take screenshot of the terminal window when trade is opened or closed so you can analyze later what was the market condition at the time position was entered or exited to make further adjustments accordingly if required.

Important:

It is recommended to test Quant Terminal EA on demo account for few weeks to get the idea of how different settings work.


