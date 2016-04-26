Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Price_vs_Alpha - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 4
Visualizzazioni:
- 12930
Valutazioni:
-
Pubblicato:
The new version of the Mc_valute_v8_final EA.
The new version tries to works on a trending market as well, but it needs ideas on possible improvements and optimal parameters. It works well on a flat market.
This is the final version, looks like there are no more visible bugs.
It works as intended, but the parameters and entry points still need experimenting.
The new version actually contains a lot of new thing, including some possible glitches. Therefore, it is recommended to test in visualization mode to grasp the details.
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7285
