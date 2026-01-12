

ASZ - Adaptive Structure ZigZag A Modern Evolution of the Classic Fractal Principle

📘 The Story Behind ASZ

ASZ is not just another ZigZag. It started as a research experiment with a simple question: "Can we use modern Artificial Intelligence to solve the flaws of the classic ZigZag indicator?"

Traditional ZigZags are often too static—they lag in fast markets and create noise in slow ones. By combining human market experience with the coding capabilities of AI, we revisited the Fractal Principle. The result is a tool that respects the classic logic but adds a modern "adaptive" layer using ATR (Average True Range).

⚠️ Important Disclaimer (Please Read)

This is NOT a Signal Indicator.

ASZ does not provide Buy/Sell arrows, and it is not designed for direct auto-trading entry. It is a Market Structure Analyzer designed to help you see Highs, Lows, and Break of Structure (BOS) clearly. Please do not download this expecting magic signals.

🧠 How It Works (The Logic)

Unlike standard indicators that use fixed points, ASZ uses a Hybrid Threshold engine:

Volatility Check: It constantly monitors market speed (ATR). Adaptation: In High Volatility (News/Impulse), it widens the detection threshold to filter out noise.

(News/Impulse), it widens the detection threshold to filter out noise. In Low Volatility (Ranges), it tightens the threshold to catch smaller structural moves. Fractal Confirmation: It searches 3-14 bars to the left and waits for fixed confirmation bars to the right to validate a swing.

🛠️ Key Features

Non-Repainting: Once a swing point is confirmed (after the set RightBars), it never changes position.

Once a swing point is confirmed (after the set RightBars), it never changes position. High Performance: Optimized using advanced caching methods to ensure zero lag, even on maximum history.

Optimized using advanced caching methods to ensure zero lag, even on maximum history. State Machine Logic: Enforces strict High-Low alternation logic (prevents invalid double highs/lows).

🤖 Development Credits

This tool represents a transparent collaboration between human logic and AI development:

Concept & Logic: Defined by the author based on Fractal Market Structure.

Defined by the author based on Fractal Market Structure. Architecture: Structural design and logic flow assisted by Google Gemini .

Structural design and logic flow assisted by . Optimization: Code refinement and performance caching enhanced by Claude (Opus).

Free Open Source Tool for the MQL5 Community. Trade Responsibly.