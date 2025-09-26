Trend Vision is a custom MT4 indicator that combines MACD momentum with Bollinger Bands volatility to give clear, reliable trading signals. MACD shows momentum shifts, divergence, and trend strength. Bollinger Bands measure volatility, expansion, and squeezes. By fusing these two, Trend Vision filters out false moves and highlights only the high-probability moments when both momentum and volatility agree.

MA Cross Alert is a custom MT4 indicator that solves one key problem: MetaTrader’s built-in Moving Average shows the line but has no way to alert you when price crosses it.