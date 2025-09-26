Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Stochastic Eclipse - MT4 EA - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 4
Ajinkya Pradip
1638
-
Stochastic Eclipse EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor that trades using the Stochastic Oscillator. By identifying overbought and oversold conditions, it helps traders catch early reversals, ride strong momentum shifts, and filter false signals.
Key Features & Parameters
1. Stochastic Oscillator Integration
-
Overbought/Oversold Levels – Default thresholds set to 80/20 for strong signal filtering.
-
Customizable Inputs – Adjust %K, %D, and Slowing values to fit your strategy.
-
Dual Thresholds – Enter trades only when Stochastic crosses upper or lower boundaries.
-
Signal Confirmation – Choose immediate or delayed entry to avoid noise.
2. Trade Management
-
Lot Size Control – Default: 0.10 (adjustable for risk preference).
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit – Defaults set to 100 pips each for balance between safety and reward.
3. Performance Insights (Backtest: Jan–Sep 2025, GBPUSD, D1)
-
Initial Deposit: $1000
-
Net Profit: $411.40
-
Profit Factor: 1.45
-
Win Rate: 61.5%
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 9 trades
-
Max Consecutive Losses: 5 trades
-
Relative Drawdown: 49.20%
