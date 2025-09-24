Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Trend Vision MT4 Indicator - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- Visualizzazioni:
- 2706
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
What Is Trend Vision?
Trend Vision is a custom MT4 indicator that combines MACD momentum with Bollinger Bands volatility to give clear, reliable trading signals.
-
MACD shows momentum shifts, divergence, and trend strength.
-
Bollinger Bands measure volatility, expansion, and squeezes.
By fusing these two, Trend Vision filters out false moves and highlights only the high-probability moments when both momentum and volatility agree.
How It Works (Simple)
-
MACD checks momentum (fast vs slow MA).
-
Bollinger Band math measures volatility (moving average + standard deviation).
-
When both conditions align, Trend Vision:
-
Plots color changes and dots/lines.
-
Sends an alert (if enabled).
-
Shows the shift visually so you can act quickly.
-
Key Features
-
MACD + Bollinger Fusion → double confirmation for signals.
-
Visual Signals → color change + arrows/dots on chart.
-
Multi-Timeframe Use → works from 1M scalping to weekly swings.
-
Alert System → on-screen, push, email, sound alerts.
-
Filter Options → choose stricter or more frequent signals.
-
Performance Control → limit bars calculated for speed.
Input Parameters
Calculation
-
FastLen (default = 12) – Fast MA period for MACD.
-
SlowLen (default = 26) – Slow MA period for MACD.
-
Length (default = 10) – Period used for both MA and standard deviation in Bollinger math.
-
barsCount (default = 400) – Maximum number of chart bars to process (higher = more history).
-
StDv (default = 2.5) – Standard deviation multiplier (controls band width).
Alerts
-
EnableNativeAlerts (false) – Show MT4 pop-up alerts when a color change occurs.
-
EnableSoundAlerts (false) – Play a sound on color change.
-
SoundFileName ("alert.wav") – Sound file to play.
-
-
EnableEmailAlerts (false) – Send email alerts (requires MT4 email setup).
-
EnablePushAlerts (false) – Send push alerts to MT4 mobile (requires MT4 notifications setup).
-
StricterAlerts (false) – Alerts only on first change above zero (bullish) or below zero (bearish) for cleaner signals.
MA Cross Alert is a custom MT4 indicator that solves one key problem: MetaTrader’s built-in Moving Average shows the line but has no way to alert you when price crosses it.MT4-BuildYourGridEA
The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders.
By identifying overbought and oversold conditions, it helps traders catch early reversals, ride strong momentum shifts, and filter false signals.Dollar Index Tracker - See the Dollar Index right below your chart.
Dollar Index Tracker displays the US Dollar Index (USDX / DXY) directly below the chart of your current trading pair. This makes it easy to compare the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies while analyzing your pair at the same time.