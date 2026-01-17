- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
52
Bénéfice trades:
34 (65.38%)
Perte trades:
18 (34.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
254.51 AUD
Pire transaction:
-252.55 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
1 861.72 AUD (67 632 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 196.81 AUD (39 037 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (276.50 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
276.50 AUD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.07%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.63
Longs trades:
50 (96.15%)
Courts trades:
2 (3.85%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
12.79 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
54.76 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-66.49 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-141.22 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-252.55 AUD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.81%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
155.82 AUD
Maximal:
252.55 AUD (15.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|559
|AUDUSD
|-87
|NZDUSD
|-39
|GBPUSD
|96
|EURJPY
|-39
|XAGUSD
|65
|USDCAD
|-50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|AUDUSD
|-707
|NZDUSD
|-368
|GBPUSD
|915
|EURJPY
|-350
|XAGUSD
|5.7K
|USDCAD
|-367
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +254.51 AUD
Pire transaction: -253 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +276.50 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -141.22 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.35 × 101
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.69 × 2850
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 64
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.23 × 52
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.31 × 39
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.81 × 86
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.80 × 582
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.92 × 1151
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|4.28 × 29
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.49 × 142
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.15 × 100
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|6.30 × 50
8 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Manual trading grid system, its slow but steady. 80% of trades are taken on Gold, but i do take some trade on other major pairs. only risking .5 - 1% of balance on any given trade.
Strategy is trend following, buying/selling on pull backs.
Aucun avis