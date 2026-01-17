- Growth
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
34 (65.38%)
Loss Trades:
18 (34.62%)
Best trade:
254.51 AUD
Worst trade:
-252.55 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 861.72 AUD (67 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 196.81 AUD (39 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (276.50 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.50 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.07%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.63
Long Trades:
50 (96.15%)
Short Trades:
2 (3.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
12.79 AUD
Average Profit:
54.76 AUD
Average Loss:
-66.49 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-141.22 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.55 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.81%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
155.82 AUD
Maximal:
252.55 AUD (15.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|559
|AUDUSD
|-87
|NZDUSD
|-39
|GBPUSD
|96
|EURJPY
|-39
|XAGUSD
|65
|USDCAD
|-50
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|AUDUSD
|-707
|NZDUSD
|-368
|GBPUSD
|915
|EURJPY
|-350
|XAGUSD
|5.7K
|USDCAD
|-367
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.35 × 101
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.69 × 2850
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 64
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.23 × 52
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.31 × 39
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.81 × 86
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.80 × 582
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.92 × 1151
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|4.28 × 29
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.49 × 142
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.15 × 100
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|6.30 × 50
Manual trading grid system, its slow but steady. 80% of trades are taken on Gold, but i do take some trade on other major pairs. only risking .5 - 1% of balance on any given trade.
Strategy is trend following, buying/selling on pull backs.
