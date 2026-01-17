SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Goat Signal
Rafael Medalha

Goat Signal

Rafael Medalha
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
34 (65.38%)
Loss Trades:
18 (34.62%)
Best trade:
254.51 AUD
Worst trade:
-252.55 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 861.72 AUD (67 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 196.81 AUD (39 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (276.50 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.50 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.07%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.63
Long Trades:
50 (96.15%)
Short Trades:
2 (3.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
12.79 AUD
Average Profit:
54.76 AUD
Average Loss:
-66.49 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-141.22 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.55 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.81%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
155.82 AUD
Maximal:
252.55 AUD (15.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 559
AUDUSD -87
NZDUSD -39
GBPUSD 96
EURJPY -39
XAGUSD 65
USDCAD -50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
AUDUSD -707
NZDUSD -368
GBPUSD 915
EURJPY -350
XAGUSD 5.7K
USDCAD -367
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +254.51 AUD
Worst trade: -253 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +276.50 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.22 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.35 × 101
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.69 × 2850
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.80 × 5
EightcapGlobal-Live
1.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
1.17 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 64
OxSecurities-Live
1.23 × 52
FusionMarkets-Live
1.31 × 39
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.81 × 86
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.80 × 582
Exness-MT5Real36
3.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
3.92 × 1151
Exness-MT5Real32
4.28 × 29
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.49 × 142
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.15 × 100
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
6.30 × 50
8 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Manual trading grid system, its slow but steady. 80% of trades are taken on Gold, but i do take some trade on other major pairs. only risking .5 - 1% of balance on any given trade.

Strategy is trend following, buying/selling on pull backs. 

No reviews
2026.01.17 10:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 25 days. This comprises 11.9% of days out of the 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register