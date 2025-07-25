SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / RLH111
Luciliadi

RLH111

Luciliadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
101 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 171%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
612
Bénéfice trades:
482 (78.75%)
Perte trades:
130 (21.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
465.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-351.42 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24 996.87 USD (268 632 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 305.76 USD (70 061 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (3 518.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 518.95 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
93.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.84%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
9 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.14
Longs trades:
252 (41.18%)
Courts trades:
360 (58.82%)
Facteur de profit:
2.69
Rendement attendu:
25.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
51.86 USD
Perte moyenne:
-71.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-1 104.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 654.59 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.30%
Prévision annuelle:
64.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 070.00 USD
Maximal:
2 555.65 USD (8.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.09% (2 555.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.61% (1 647.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CL.R 76
EURGBP 62
EURNZD 44
AUDNZD 37
EURCAD 33
EURCHF 32
GBPUSD 32
AUDCHF 30
AUDCAD 27
GBPCAD 27
EURAUD 26
AUDUSD 22
USDCHF 21
GBPNZD 21
USDCAD 20
XAUUSD 18
EURUSD 17
GBPAUD 16
NZDUSD 13
CHFJPY 8
USDJPY 7
EURJPY 6
GBPJPY 6
AUDJPY 5
CADJPY 4
NZDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CL.R 1K
EURGBP 1.9K
EURNZD 1.6K
AUDNZD 761
EURCAD 1.8K
EURCHF 75
GBPUSD 793
AUDCHF 731
AUDCAD 917
GBPCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDUSD 318
USDCHF 539
GBPNZD 683
USDCAD -1.1K
XAUUSD 706
EURUSD 230
GBPAUD 1K
NZDUSD -586
CHFJPY 299
USDJPY 200
EURJPY 190
GBPJPY 128
AUDJPY 87
CADJPY 158
NZDJPY 39
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CL.R 1.3K
EURGBP 15K
EURNZD 26K
AUDNZD 13K
EURCAD 23K
EURCHF 1.4K
GBPUSD 8.5K
AUDCHF 6.6K
AUDCAD 13K
GBPCAD 21K
EURAUD 25K
AUDUSD 3.6K
USDCHF 4.8K
GBPNZD 12K
USDCAD -12K
XAUUSD 7.3K
EURUSD 2.6K
GBPAUD 16K
NZDUSD -4.4K
CHFJPY 4.6K
USDJPY 3K
EURJPY 2.9K
GBPJPY 2K
AUDJPY 1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
NZDJPY 630
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +465.00 USD
Pire transaction: -351 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 518.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 104.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 13
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
316 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Aucun avis
2025.09.16 14:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 10:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
RLH111
30 USD par mois
171%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
101
0%
612
78%
93%
2.68
25.64
USD
15%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.