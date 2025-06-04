- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
293
Bénéfice trades:
145 (49.48%)
Perte trades:
148 (50.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
449.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-56.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 487.49 USD (23 912 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 359.57 USD (26 335 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (181.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
449.02 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
51.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.80%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.19
Longs trades:
162 (55.29%)
Courts trades:
131 (44.71%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-79.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-173.09 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.87%
Prévision annuelle:
-95.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
151.96 USD
Maximal:
685.75 USD (39.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
50.66% (685.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.30% (71.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|28
|XAUUSD
|27
|CADJPY
|18
|EURCAD
|18
|GBPNZD
|18
|GBPCHF
|18
|EURNZD
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|USDCAD
|15
|GBPJPY
|14
|AUDCHF
|13
|NZDCAD
|11
|NZDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|7
|NZDCHF
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|XAGUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|-58
|XAUUSD
|-109
|CADJPY
|333
|EURCAD
|-53
|GBPNZD
|-195
|GBPCHF
|224
|EURNZD
|84
|EURAUD
|-207
|USDCAD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|15
|AUDCHF
|-34
|NZDCAD
|-52
|NZDJPY
|-90
|GBPUSD
|48
|NZDCHF
|9
|EURJPY
|-35
|EURUSD
|106
|GBPAUD
|-25
|GBPCAD
|172
|CADCHF
|-22
|AUDCAD
|56
|EURCHF
|-42
|CHFJPY
|-36
|AUDJPY
|85
|XAGUSD
|27
|AUDUSD
|-55
|NZDUSD
|29
|USDJPY
|-44
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|671
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|CADJPY
|1.3K
|EURCAD
|-818
|GBPNZD
|-296
|GBPCHF
|2K
|EURNZD
|332
|EURAUD
|-2.2K
|USDCAD
|275
|GBPJPY
|1K
|AUDCHF
|-127
|NZDCAD
|52
|NZDJPY
|-970
|GBPUSD
|702
|NZDCHF
|175
|EURJPY
|-541
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPAUD
|-156
|GBPCAD
|800
|CADCHF
|-8
|AUDCAD
|135
|EURCHF
|-279
|CHFJPY
|-462
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|XAGUSD
|369
|AUDUSD
|-443
|NZDUSD
|93
|USDJPY
|-63
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +449.02 USD
Pire transaction: -56 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +181.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -79.32 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.06 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.11 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.19 × 81
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.19 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.42 × 1112
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.47 × 341
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.48 × 335
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.58 × 93
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.58 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.63 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.75 × 1411
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.90 × 40
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.94 × 18
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 74
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|1.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 437
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.08 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.14 × 14
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|1.23 × 1217
The "Horizon Trader FX" strategy targets sustained currency trends by holding positions for weeks to months. It combines technical analysis of higher timeframes (daily/weekly charts) with fundamental macroeconomic drivers to identify high-probability setups. Rigorous risk management limits exposure per trade, while patience allows positions to mature without chasing short-term noise. By focusing on structural market shifts and minimizing overtrading, the strategy aims to capture significant market moves with reduced volatility impact, aligning with long-term capital growth objectives.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
999 USD par mois
-7%
0
0
USD
USD
613
USD
USD
17
0%
293
49%
51%
1.05
0.44
USD
USD
51%
1:500