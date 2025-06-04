SignauxSections
Horizon Trader FX
Yan Bing Fu

Horizon Trader FX

Yan Bing Fu
0 avis
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -7%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
293
Bénéfice trades:
145 (49.48%)
Perte trades:
148 (50.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
449.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-56.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 487.49 USD (23 912 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 359.57 USD (26 335 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (181.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
449.02 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
51.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.80%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.19
Longs trades:
162 (55.29%)
Courts trades:
131 (44.71%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-79.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-173.09 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-7.87%
Prévision annuelle:
-95.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
151.96 USD
Maximal:
685.75 USD (39.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
50.66% (685.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.30% (71.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 28
XAUUSD 27
CADJPY 18
EURCAD 18
GBPNZD 18
GBPCHF 18
EURNZD 17
EURAUD 16
USDCAD 15
GBPJPY 14
AUDCHF 13
NZDCAD 11
NZDJPY 10
GBPUSD 7
NZDCHF 7
EURJPY 7
EURUSD 7
GBPAUD 5
GBPCAD 5
CADCHF 5
AUDCAD 4
EURCHF 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
XAGUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
USDJPY 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF -58
XAUUSD -109
CADJPY 333
EURCAD -53
GBPNZD -195
GBPCHF 224
EURNZD 84
EURAUD -207
USDCAD -4
GBPJPY 15
AUDCHF -34
NZDCAD -52
NZDJPY -90
GBPUSD 48
NZDCHF 9
EURJPY -35
EURUSD 106
GBPAUD -25
GBPCAD 172
CADCHF -22
AUDCAD 56
EURCHF -42
CHFJPY -36
AUDJPY 85
XAGUSD 27
AUDUSD -55
NZDUSD 29
USDJPY -44
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 671
XAUUSD -6.6K
CADJPY 1.3K
EURCAD -818
GBPNZD -296
GBPCHF 2K
EURNZD 332
EURAUD -2.2K
USDCAD 275
GBPJPY 1K
AUDCHF -127
NZDCAD 52
NZDJPY -970
GBPUSD 702
NZDCHF 175
EURJPY -541
EURUSD 2K
GBPAUD -156
GBPCAD 800
CADCHF -8
AUDCAD 135
EURCHF -279
CHFJPY -462
AUDJPY 1.1K
XAGUSD 369
AUDUSD -443
NZDUSD 93
USDJPY -63
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +449.02 USD
Pire transaction: -56 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +181.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -79.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.06 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.11 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.19 × 81
ICMarkets-Live24
0.19 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.42 × 1112
EGlobal-Cent6
0.47 × 341
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.48 × 335
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 48
ICMarkets-Live19
0.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.58 × 93
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.58 × 106
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.63 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.75 × 1411
Longhorn-Real2
0.90 × 40
VantageFX-Live 3
0.94 × 18
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.97 × 74
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 437
ICMarkets-Live17
1.08 × 62
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.14 × 14
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1.23 × 1217
73 plus...
The "Horizon Trader FX" strategy targets sustained currency trends by holding positions for weeks to months. It combines technical analysis of higher timeframes (daily/weekly charts) with fundamental macroeconomic drivers to identify high-probability setups. Rigorous risk management limits exposure per trade, while patience allows positions to mature without chasing short-term noise. By focusing on structural market shifts and minimizing overtrading, the strategy aims to capture significant market moves with reduced volatility impact, aligning with long-term capital growth objectives.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 08:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 23:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 18:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 04:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 16:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.31 16:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 04:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 01:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.04 09:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.06.04 02:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.04 02:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
