The "Horizon Trader FX" strategy targets sustained currency trends by holding positions for weeks to months. It combines technical analysis of higher timeframes (daily/weekly charts) with fundamental macroeconomic drivers to identify high-probability setups. Rigorous risk management limits exposure per trade, while patience allows positions to mature without chasing short-term noise. By focusing on structural market shifts and minimizing overtrading, the strategy aims to capture significant market moves with reduced volatility impact, aligning with long-term capital growth objectives.



