Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Junior
Joyce Weiss Evans

Junior

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 300 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 197%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
479
Bénéfice trades:
308 (64.30%)
Perte trades:
171 (35.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
568.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-517.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24 413.71 USD (80 212 pips)
Perte brute:
-22 287.01 USD (45 680 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (839.85 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 468.09 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
34.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.88
Longs trades:
257 (53.65%)
Courts trades:
222 (46.35%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
4.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
79.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-130.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 263.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 263.53 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.41%
Prévision annuelle:
271.93%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
494.45 USD
Maximal:
2 407.52 USD (81.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.12% (2 407.52 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.44% (2 042.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 273
.DE40Cash 37
EURAUD 35
EURUSD 34
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 19
NZDUSD 18
EURCAD 15
AUDCAD 11
NZDCAD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16
.DE40Cash 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURUSD -693
USDCAD -741
AUDUSD 1K
NZDUSD -97
EURCAD -152
AUDCAD -26
NZDCAD 472
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
.DE40Cash 20K
EURAUD 4.6K
EURUSD 745
USDCAD -932
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD 548
EURCAD 1K
AUDCAD 651
NZDCAD 689
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +568.21 USD
Pire transaction: -517 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +839.85 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 263.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.29 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.43 × 84
ThreeTrader-Live
0.59 × 41
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.76 × 29
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 73
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.08 × 567
Tickmill-Live10
1.31 × 16
Exness-Real9
1.32 × 38
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
Exness-Real17
2.20 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.52 × 237
Axi-US06-Live
2.53 × 129
48 plus...
https://www.copyfx.com/ratings/rating-all/show/419317/tab/profit/period/week/

*
Aucun avis
2025.09.24 10:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 09:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 09:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 06:54
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 06:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 04:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Junior
300 USD par mois
197%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
22
83%
479
64%
35%
1.09
4.44
USD
24%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.