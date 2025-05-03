The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 2 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.28 × 32 RoboForex-ECN 0.29 × 117 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.40 × 65 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.43 × 84 ThreeTrader-Live 0.59 × 41 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.76 × 29 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.96 × 56 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.00 × 73 Pepperstone-Edge02 1.00 × 1 Exness-Real29 1.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 14 1.00 × 13 RoboForex-ECN-3 1.08 × 567 Tickmill-Live10 1.31 × 16 Exness-Real9 1.32 × 38 TradingProInternational-Live 2 1.79 × 19 Darwinex-Live 2.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live20 2.00 × 1 Axi-US02-Live 2.18 × 22 Exness-Real17 2.20 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live23 2.52 × 237 Axi-US06-Live 2.53 × 129 49 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor