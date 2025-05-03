SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Adrian
Joyce Weiss Evans

Adrian

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 220%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 135
Profit Trades:
1 596 (74.75%)
Loss Trades:
539 (25.25%)
Best trade:
797.99 USD
Worst trade:
-2 991.35 USD
Gross Profit:
49 187.34 USD (400 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 715.45 USD (251 248 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (279.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 701.24 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
8.69%
Max deposit load:
85.37%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
1 385 (64.87%)
Short Trades:
750 (35.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
30.82 USD
Average Loss:
-79.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-472.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 868.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
37.62%
Annual Forecast:
456.42%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
494.45 USD
Maximal:
5 295.06 USD (52.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.22% (5 295.06 USD)
By Equity:
73.29% (3 016.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1892
EURAUD 45
EURUSD 39
.DE40Cash 39
USDCAD 31
NZDUSD 26
EURCAD 20
AUDUSD 19
NZDCAD 12
AUDCAD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
EURAUD 1.9K
EURUSD -568
.DE40Cash 1.4K
USDCAD -956
NZDUSD -257
EURCAD -784
AUDUSD 1K
NZDCAD 121
AUDCAD -27
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 121K
EURAUD 6.2K
EURUSD 790
.DE40Cash 22K
USDCAD -1.1K
NZDUSD -76
EURCAD -222
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDCAD -528
AUDCAD 625
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +797.99 USD
Worst trade: -2 991 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -472.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.29 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.43 × 84
ThreeTrader-Live
0.59 × 41
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.76 × 29
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 73
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.08 × 567
Tickmill-Live10
1.31 × 16
Exness-Real9
1.32 × 38
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
Exness-Real17
2.20 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.52 × 237
Axi-US06-Live
2.53 × 129
49 more...
https://t.me/bestcopytrade_ai
No reviews
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 09:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 20:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 19:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 03:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.12 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 09:13
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
