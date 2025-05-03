- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 135
Profit Trades:
1 596 (74.75%)
Loss Trades:
539 (25.25%)
Best trade:
797.99 USD
Worst trade:
-2 991.35 USD
Gross Profit:
49 187.34 USD (400 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 715.45 USD (251 248 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (279.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 701.24 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
8.69%
Max deposit load:
85.37%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
1 385 (64.87%)
Short Trades:
750 (35.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
3.03 USD
Average Profit:
30.82 USD
Average Loss:
-79.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-472.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 868.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
37.62%
Annual Forecast:
456.42%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
494.45 USD
Maximal:
5 295.06 USD (52.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.22% (5 295.06 USD)
By Equity:
73.29% (3 016.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1892
|EURAUD
|45
|EURUSD
|39
|.DE40Cash
|39
|USDCAD
|31
|NZDUSD
|26
|EURCAD
|20
|AUDUSD
|19
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDCAD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|-568
|.DE40Cash
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|-956
|NZDUSD
|-257
|EURCAD
|-784
|AUDUSD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|121
|AUDCAD
|-27
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|121K
|EURAUD
|6.2K
|EURUSD
|790
|.DE40Cash
|22K
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-76
|EURCAD
|-222
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|-528
|AUDCAD
|625
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +797.99 USD
Worst trade: -2 991 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +279.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -472.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.29 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.43 × 84
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.59 × 41
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.76 × 29
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 73
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.08 × 567
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.31 × 16
|
Exness-Real9
|1.32 × 38
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
Exness-Real17
|2.20 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.52 × 237
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.53 × 129
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
220%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
34
94%
2 135
74%
9%
1.15
3.03
USD
USD
95%
1:500