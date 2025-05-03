SegnaliSezioni
Joyce Weiss Evans

Junior

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 300 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 197%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
479
Profit Trade:
308 (64.30%)
Loss Trade:
171 (35.70%)
Best Trade:
568.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-517.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 413.71 USD (80 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-22 287.01 USD (45 680 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (839.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 468.09 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
34.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
257 (53.65%)
Short Trade:
222 (46.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
4.44 USD
Profitto medio:
79.27 USD
Perdita media:
-130.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-1 263.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 263.53 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
22.41%
Previsione annuale:
271.93%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
494.45 USD
Massimale:
2 407.52 USD (81.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.12% (2 407.52 USD)
Per equità:
23.44% (2 042.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 273
.DE40Cash 37
EURAUD 35
EURUSD 34
USDCAD 28
AUDUSD 19
NZDUSD 18
EURCAD 15
AUDCAD 11
NZDCAD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 16
.DE40Cash 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURUSD -693
USDCAD -741
AUDUSD 1K
NZDUSD -97
EURCAD -152
AUDCAD -26
NZDCAD 472
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
.DE40Cash 20K
EURAUD 4.6K
EURUSD 745
USDCAD -932
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD 548
EURCAD 1K
AUDCAD 651
NZDCAD 689
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +568.21 USD
Worst Trade: -517 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +839.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 263.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
0.29 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.43 × 84
ThreeTrader-Live
0.59 × 41
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.76 × 29
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 73
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.08 × 567
Tickmill-Live10
1.31 × 16
Exness-Real9
1.32 × 38
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
Exness-Real17
2.20 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.52 × 237
Axi-US06-Live
2.53 × 129
48 più
https://www.copyfx.com/ratings/rating-all/show/419317/tab/profit/period/week/

2025.09.24 10:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 09:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 09:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 14:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 06:54
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 06:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 04:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Junior
300USD al mese
197%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
22
83%
479
64%
35%
1.09
4.44
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.