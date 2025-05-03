- Crescita
Trade:
479
Profit Trade:
308 (64.30%)
Loss Trade:
171 (35.70%)
Best Trade:
568.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-517.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 413.71 USD (80 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-22 287.01 USD (45 680 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (839.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 468.09 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
34.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
257 (53.65%)
Short Trade:
222 (46.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
4.44 USD
Profitto medio:
79.27 USD
Perdita media:
-130.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-1 263.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 263.53 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
22.41%
Previsione annuale:
271.93%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
494.45 USD
Massimale:
2 407.52 USD (81.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.12% (2 407.52 USD)
Per equità:
23.44% (2 042.13 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|273
|.DE40Cash
|37
|EURAUD
|35
|EURUSD
|34
|USDCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|19
|NZDUSD
|18
|EURCAD
|15
|AUDCAD
|11
|NZDCAD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|16
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|-693
|USDCAD
|-741
|AUDUSD
|1K
|NZDUSD
|-97
|EURCAD
|-152
|AUDCAD
|-26
|NZDCAD
|472
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.1K
|.DE40Cash
|20K
|EURAUD
|4.6K
|EURUSD
|745
|USDCAD
|-932
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|548
|EURCAD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|651
|NZDCAD
|689
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +568.21 USD
Worst Trade: -517 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +839.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 263.53 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.29 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.43 × 84
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.59 × 41
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.76 × 29
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 73
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.08 × 567
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.31 × 16
|
Exness-Real9
|1.32 × 38
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
Exness-Real17
|2.20 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.52 × 237
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.53 × 129
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
300USD al mese
197%
0
0
USD
USD
9.5K
USD
USD
22
83%
479
64%
35%
1.09
4.44
USD
USD
24%
1:500