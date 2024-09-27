SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / VIT EA V1
Vitor Andrade De Moura

VIT EA V1

Vitor Andrade De Moura
0 avis
Fiabilité
57 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 413%
Tickmill-Live09
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 610
Bénéfice trades:
3 614 (78.39%)
Perte trades:
996 (21.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
172.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-141.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 630.01 USD (292 019 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 888.82 USD (251 100 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (16.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
219.71 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
87.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
257.86%
Dernier trade:
34 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
97
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.33
Longs trades:
2 345 (50.87%)
Courts trades:
2 265 (49.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
0.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-1.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-180.01 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.98%
Prévision annuelle:
96.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
62.88 USD
Maximal:
209.11 USD (49.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
78.10% (132.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
84.52% (326.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 1865
GBPJPY 713
AUDCAD 645
EURCHF 467
AUDNZD 385
NZDCHF 346
GBPAUD 134
EURUSD 43
CADCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
GBPCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 765
GBPJPY 108
AUDCAD 236
EURCHF 296
AUDNZD 118
NZDCHF 284
GBPAUD 45
EURUSD -108
CADCHF 0
CHFJPY 0
GBPCAD 0
USDJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY 0
NZDJPY 0
USDCHF 0
USDCAD 0
NZDUSD 0
AUDCHF 0
GBPCHF 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 2.7K
GBPJPY 8.4K
AUDCAD 17K
EURCHF 10K
AUDNZD -973
NZDCHF 2.7K
GBPAUD 3.8K
EURUSD -1.6K
CADCHF 1
CHFJPY -26
GBPCAD 11
USDJPY -7
AUDJPY -12
CADJPY 0
NZDJPY -12
USDCHF -14
USDCAD 9
NZDUSD -8
AUDCHF 0
GBPCHF -4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +172.29 USD
Pire transaction: -141 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 7
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 47
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live02
0.15 × 33
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.39 × 28
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.43 × 21
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.56 × 61
Exness-Real18
0.59 × 229
Tickmill-Live05
0.60 × 124
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.75 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
TickmillUK-Live03
0.77 × 981
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.80 × 422
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PUPrime-Live
0.87 × 119
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.89 × 18
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.06 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.09 × 67
68 plus...
Teste.
Aucun avis
2025.09.26 07:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.05 11:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 10:35
No swaps are charged
No swaps are charged
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 14:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.13 18:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.15 12:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.15 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.07 15:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 13:19
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 15:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.13 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.13 09:54
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.17 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
