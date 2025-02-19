Welcome to our trading account, IC MT5 LH2, managed by a dedicated team of three PhD holders. With a wealth of expertise and a strategic approach to trading, our account offers exceptional performance and stability for all followers. Here are the key highlights of our account:

Remarkable Growth: Since 2022, our account has achieved a growth rate of 131%, demonstrating consistent and robust performance over time. High Win Rate: Our trading strategy boasts a win rate of 73.3%, indicating that a significant majority of our trades are profitable. This high success rate reflects our meticulous analysis and disciplined trading approach. Excellent Risk Management: We prioritize risk management to ensure sustainable growth. The maximum drawdown on this account is kept at a minimal 9.1%, showcasing our ability to manage and mitigate risks effectively. Professional Strategy: Our trading is primarily algorithm-driven, with 99% of trades executed based on sophisticated algorithms. This ensures precision and reduces emotional biases in trading decisions. Transparent and Reliable: The account details are fully transparent, with clear information on initial deposits, withdrawals, and current net value. This transparency builds trust and confidence among subscribers. Active Trading: With a trading activity rate of 48.4%, our account remains actively engaged in the market, seizing opportunities as they arise.

By following our account, subscribers can benefit from a well-managed, high-performing trading strategy that focuses on maximizing returns while minimizing risks. Join us on this journey to achieve consistent and substantial growth in the financial markets.



