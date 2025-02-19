SignauxSections
Heng Pei Liao

IC MT5 LH5

Heng Pei Liao
3 avis
Fiabilité
148 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 257%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 263
Bénéfice trades:
919 (72.76%)
Perte trades:
344 (27.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
74.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-89.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 856.94 USD (231 536 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 473.83 USD (139 775 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (515.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
597.58 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
44.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.16%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.99
Longs trades:
592 (46.87%)
Courts trades:
671 (53.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.97
Rendement attendu:
2.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-393.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-393.09 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
7.94%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.23 USD
Maximal:
565.22 USD (9.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.00% (568.51 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.73% (2 900.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 375
NZDCAD 368
AUDNZD 307
GBPUSD 69
EURUSD 60
EURCAD 36
GBPCAD 25
USDCAD 11
EURGBP 10
AUDUSD 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD 713
GBPUSD 207
EURUSD -43
EURCAD -153
GBPCAD 125
USDCAD 98
EURGBP 23
AUDUSD -4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 39K
NZDCAD 26K
AUDNZD 16K
GBPUSD 9.8K
EURUSD -5.1K
EURCAD -13K
GBPCAD 12K
USDCAD 4.9K
EURGBP 1.2K
AUDUSD -346
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +74.50 USD
Pire transaction: -90 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +515.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -393.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.20 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.39 × 188
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 4744
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.64 × 11
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 500
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
112 plus...
Welcome to our trading account, IC MT5 LH2, managed by a dedicated team of three PhD holders. With a wealth of expertise and a strategic approach to trading, our account offers exceptional performance and stability for all followers. Here are the key highlights of our account:

  1. Remarkable Growth: Since 2022, our account has achieved a growth rate of 131%, demonstrating consistent and robust performance over time.

  2. High Win Rate: Our trading strategy boasts a win rate of 73.3%, indicating that a significant majority of our trades are profitable. This high success rate reflects our meticulous analysis and disciplined trading approach.

  3. Excellent Risk Management: We prioritize risk management to ensure sustainable growth. The maximum drawdown on this account is kept at a minimal 9.1%, showcasing our ability to manage and mitigate risks effectively.

  4. Professional Strategy: Our trading is primarily algorithm-driven, with 99% of trades executed based on sophisticated algorithms. This ensures precision and reduces emotional biases in trading decisions.

  5. Transparent and Reliable: The account details are fully transparent, with clear information on initial deposits, withdrawals, and current net value. This transparency builds trust and confidence among subscribers.

  6. Active Trading: With a trading activity rate of 48.4%, our account remains actively engaged in the market, seizing opportunities as they arise.

By following our account, subscribers can benefit from a well-managed, high-performing trading strategy that focuses on maximizing returns while minimizing risks. Join us on this journey to achieve consistent and substantial growth in the financial markets.


Note moyenne:
Henry lyon
43
Henry lyon 2025.02.19 10:19 
 

Highly recommend this signals service for its exceptional profitability and stability. The timing of the trades is spot-on, consistently enabling me to achieve stable profits. Truly commendable!

renned
32
renned 2024.08.28 16:58 
 

Ich habe hier ein Abo für Signal (einen Monat Laufzeit) gekauft. Seit zweieinhalb Wochen erhalte ich unerklärlicherweise keine Signal mehr, obwohl Trades des Anbieters laufen. Auf meine Nachricht an den Anbieter wird nicht reagiert. Ich kann das hier leider nicht empfehlen.

Hai Tao Li
66
Hai Tao Li 2024.06.06 02:48 
 

I reviewed all the trading history of this account, and from what I understand, the account has a lower trading frequency during calm market periods. However, it seizes opportunities when the Federal Reserve or the Reserve Bank of Australia makes interest rate changes, whether hikes or cuts, to gain profits. If the upcoming interest rate cut cycle is as profitable as the rate hike cycle, I am full of anticipation. Anyway, the 131% return compared to the maximum drawdown of 9.1% can only be described as spectacular.

2025.09.24 07:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 04:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 07:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 07:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 07:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 10:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 11:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
