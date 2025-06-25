SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MSC SuperGold Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold Pro

Bui Huy Dat
1 avis
Fiabilité
45 semaines
4 / 36K USD
Copie pour 59 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 542%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
958
Bénéfice trades:
732 (76.40%)
Perte trades:
226 (23.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
71.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-163.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 115.06 USD (208 918 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 406.60 USD (130 167 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (69.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
319.90 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
9.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.74%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.52
Longs trades:
621 (64.82%)
Courts trades:
337 (35.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
1.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-149.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-250.29 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.86%
Prévision annuelle:
131.76%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
51.29 USD
Maximal:
262.08 USD (12.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.70% (262.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.80% (113.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 949
AUDCAD.f 9
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 1.7K
AUDCAD.f 6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 78K
AUDCAD.f 827
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +71.37 USD
Pire transaction: -163 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +69.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Note moyenne:
    Md Abdul Kuddus
    23
    Md Abdul Kuddus 2025.06.25 06:37   

    Not a single trade open the AI. not working for me. and make loss to make my own trade. please cancle and refund the amount.

