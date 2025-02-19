SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / IC MT5 LH5
Heng Pei Liao

IC MT5 LH5

Heng Pei Liao
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
150 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 259%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 269
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
925 (72.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
344 (27.11%)
En iyi işlem:
74.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-89.98 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 877.49 USD (233 686 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 473.87 USD (139 775 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
44 (515.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
597.58 USD (31)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
44.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.16%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.02
Alış işlemleri:
597 (47.04%)
Satış işlemleri:
672 (52.96%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.98
Beklenen getiri:
2.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-393.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-393.09 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
1.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
13.29%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.23 USD
Maksimum:
565.22 USD (9.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.00% (568.51 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.73% (2 900.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 375
NZDCAD 368
AUDNZD 307
GBPUSD 73
EURUSD 61
EURCAD 36
GBPCAD 25
USDCAD 12
EURGBP 10
AUDUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD 713
GBPUSD 225
EURUSD -42
EURCAD -153
GBPCAD 125
USDCAD 99
EURGBP 23
AUDUSD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 39K
NZDCAD 26K
AUDNZD 16K
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD -5K
EURCAD -13K
GBPCAD 12K
USDCAD 5.1K
EURGBP 1.2K
AUDUSD -346
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +74.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +515.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -393.09 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.20 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.39 × 188
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 4744
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.64 × 11
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 500
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
112 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Welcome to our trading account, IC MT5 LH2, managed by a dedicated team of three PhD holders. With a wealth of expertise and a strategic approach to trading, our account offers exceptional performance and stability for all followers. Here are the key highlights of our account:

  1. Remarkable Growth: Since 2022, our account has achieved a growth rate of 131%, demonstrating consistent and robust performance over time.

  2. High Win Rate: Our trading strategy boasts a win rate of 73.3%, indicating that a significant majority of our trades are profitable. This high success rate reflects our meticulous analysis and disciplined trading approach.

  3. Excellent Risk Management: We prioritize risk management to ensure sustainable growth. The maximum drawdown on this account is kept at a minimal 9.1%, showcasing our ability to manage and mitigate risks effectively.

  4. Professional Strategy: Our trading is primarily algorithm-driven, with 99% of trades executed based on sophisticated algorithms. This ensures precision and reduces emotional biases in trading decisions.

  5. Transparent and Reliable: The account details are fully transparent, with clear information on initial deposits, withdrawals, and current net value. This transparency builds trust and confidence among subscribers.

  6. Active Trading: With a trading activity rate of 48.4%, our account remains actively engaged in the market, seizing opportunities as they arise.

By following our account, subscribers can benefit from a well-managed, high-performing trading strategy that focuses on maximizing returns while minimizing risks. Join us on this journey to achieve consistent and substantial growth in the financial markets.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Henry lyon
43
Henry lyon 2025.02.19 10:19 
 

Highly recommend this signals service for its exceptional profitability and stability. The timing of the trades is spot-on, consistently enabling me to achieve stable profits. Truly commendable!

renned
32
renned 2024.08.28 16:58 
 

Ich habe hier ein Abo für Signal (einen Monat Laufzeit) gekauft. Seit zweieinhalb Wochen erhalte ich unerklärlicherweise keine Signal mehr, obwohl Trades des Anbieters laufen. Auf meine Nachricht an den Anbieter wird nicht reagiert. Ich kann das hier leider nicht empfehlen.

Hai Tao Li
66
Hai Tao Li 2024.06.06 02:48 
 

I reviewed all the trading history of this account, and from what I understand, the account has a lower trading frequency during calm market periods. However, it seizes opportunities when the Federal Reserve or the Reserve Bank of Australia makes interest rate changes, whether hikes or cuts, to gain profits. If the upcoming interest rate cut cycle is as profitable as the rate hike cycle, I am full of anticipation. Anyway, the 131% return compared to the maximum drawdown of 9.1% can only be described as spectacular.

2025.09.24 07:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 04:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 07:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 07:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 07:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 10:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 11:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
IC MT5 LH5
Ayda 30 USD
259%
0
0
USD
4.7K
USD
150
95%
1 269
72%
45%
1.97
2.68
USD
57%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.