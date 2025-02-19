- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|375
|NZDCAD
|368
|AUDNZD
|307
|GBPUSD
|73
|EURUSD
|61
|EURCAD
|36
|GBPCAD
|25
|USDCAD
|12
|EURGBP
|10
|AUDUSD
|2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|713
|GBPUSD
|225
|EURUSD
|-42
|EURCAD
|-153
|GBPCAD
|125
|USDCAD
|99
|EURGBP
|23
|AUDUSD
|-4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|39K
|NZDCAD
|26K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|-5K
|EURCAD
|-13K
|GBPCAD
|12K
|USDCAD
|5.1K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-346
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.20 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.39 × 188
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 4744
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
|0.64 × 11
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 500
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
Welcome to our trading account, IC MT5 LH2, managed by a dedicated team of three PhD holders. With a wealth of expertise and a strategic approach to trading, our account offers exceptional performance and stability for all followers. Here are the key highlights of our account:
-
Remarkable Growth: Since 2022, our account has achieved a growth rate of 131%, demonstrating consistent and robust performance over time.
-
High Win Rate: Our trading strategy boasts a win rate of 73.3%, indicating that a significant majority of our trades are profitable. This high success rate reflects our meticulous analysis and disciplined trading approach.
-
Excellent Risk Management: We prioritize risk management to ensure sustainable growth. The maximum drawdown on this account is kept at a minimal 9.1%, showcasing our ability to manage and mitigate risks effectively.
-
Professional Strategy: Our trading is primarily algorithm-driven, with 99% of trades executed based on sophisticated algorithms. This ensures precision and reduces emotional biases in trading decisions.
-
Transparent and Reliable: The account details are fully transparent, with clear information on initial deposits, withdrawals, and current net value. This transparency builds trust and confidence among subscribers.
-
Active Trading: With a trading activity rate of 48.4%, our account remains actively engaged in the market, seizing opportunities as they arise.
By following our account, subscribers can benefit from a well-managed, high-performing trading strategy that focuses on maximizing returns while minimizing risks. Join us on this journey to achieve consistent and substantial growth in the financial markets.
USD
USD
USD
Highly recommend this signals service for its exceptional profitability and stability. The timing of the trades is spot-on, consistently enabling me to achieve stable profits. Truly commendable!
Ich habe hier ein Abo für Signal (einen Monat Laufzeit) gekauft. Seit zweieinhalb Wochen erhalte ich unerklärlicherweise keine Signal mehr, obwohl Trades des Anbieters laufen. Auf meine Nachricht an den Anbieter wird nicht reagiert. Ich kann das hier leider nicht empfehlen.
I reviewed all the trading history of this account, and from what I understand, the account has a lower trading frequency during calm market periods. However, it seizes opportunities when the Federal Reserve or the Reserve Bank of Australia makes interest rate changes, whether hikes or cuts, to gain profits. If the upcoming interest rate cut cycle is as profitable as the rate hike cycle, I am full of anticipation. Anyway, the 131% return compared to the maximum drawdown of 9.1% can only be described as spectacular.