James Seal

Discovery

James Seal
0 avis
Fiabilité
212 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 28%
JDRSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 649
Bénéfice trades:
2 138 (80.70%)
Perte trades:
511 (19.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
606.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-607.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10 594.44 USD (478 715 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 645.48 USD (380 972 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
53 (99.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
606.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
89.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
95.66%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.66
Longs trades:
1 337 (50.47%)
Courts trades:
1 312 (49.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
0.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.96 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.92 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-238.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 153.59 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
47.51%
Prévision annuelle:
576.44%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 954.23 USD (43.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
93.28% (2 954.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
89.77% (2 447.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 371
GBPNZD 365
EURUSD 323
AUDUSD 255
USDCAD 245
USDCHF 239
NZDUSD 186
XAUUSD.PRO 172
EURGBP 165
EURCAD 162
EURNZD 127
USDJPY 26
XAUUSD 12
EURCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 594
GBPNZD 569
EURUSD -1.7K
AUDUSD 293
USDCAD 350
USDCHF 290
NZDUSD 259
XAUUSD.PRO 387
EURGBP 246
EURCAD 304
EURNZD 225
USDJPY 35
XAUUSD 62
EURCHF 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 15K
GBPNZD 19K
EURUSD -25K
AUDUSD 5.7K
USDCAD 17K
USDCHF 12K
NZDUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD.PRO 9.3K
EURGBP 17K
EURCAD 5.6K
EURNZD 9.7K
USDJPY 3.9K
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURCHF 215
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +606.60 USD
Pire transaction: -608 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +99.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -238.84 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "JDRSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.15 × 360
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 10
This strategy is geared towards trading in small lot sizes so as to minimise the exposure of the trading account and allow the strategy to place further trades if required at a slightly larger lot size.

This signal approach is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate the signal to start trading. Only when both the higher and lower timeframe signals are in agreement does a trade start.

Then a limited grid of 5 to 6 trades can be placed at set intervals should the price move in the opposite direction. Please note each trade after the first trade will slightly increase in size, but the starting lot is kept low so the total lots per currency pair is comparable to the balance. 

The EA is now available for sale in the market place https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102583 and the set files are available in the comments section, the EA has many customisable features should you wish to try your own settings. 

Please see my other signals and products, some of the signals are also generated by this Discovery EA -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jims99/seller  

It is important to note that this signal geared towards steady achievable monthly gains for the long term and will only trade when the criteria is met to start a trade. 

Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Discovery
30 USD par mois
28%
0
0
USD
812
USD
212
89%
2 649
80%
90%
1.22
0.74
USD
93%
1:500
Copier

