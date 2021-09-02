SegnaliSezioni
James Seal

Discovery

James Seal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
212 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 28%
JDRSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 649
Profit Trade:
2 138 (80.70%)
Loss Trade:
511 (19.29%)
Best Trade:
606.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-607.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 594.44 USD (478 715 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 645.48 USD (380 972 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
53 (99.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
606.60 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
89.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
95.66%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
1 337 (50.47%)
Short Trade:
1 312 (49.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
4.96 USD
Perdita media:
-16.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-238.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 153.59 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
47.51%
Previsione annuale:
576.44%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 954.23 USD (43.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
93.28% (2 954.23 USD)
Per equità:
89.77% (2 447.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 371
GBPNZD 365
EURUSD 323
AUDUSD 255
USDCAD 245
USDCHF 239
NZDUSD 186
XAUUSD.PRO 172
EURGBP 165
EURCAD 162
EURNZD 127
USDJPY 26
XAUUSD 12
EURCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 594
GBPNZD 569
EURUSD -1.7K
AUDUSD 293
USDCAD 350
USDCHF 290
NZDUSD 259
XAUUSD.PRO 387
EURGBP 246
EURCAD 304
EURNZD 225
USDJPY 35
XAUUSD 62
EURCHF 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 15K
GBPNZD 19K
EURUSD -25K
AUDUSD 5.7K
USDCAD 17K
USDCHF 12K
NZDUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD.PRO 9.3K
EURGBP 17K
EURCAD 5.6K
EURNZD 9.7K
USDJPY 3.9K
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURCHF 215
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +606.60 USD
Worst Trade: -608 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -238.84 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "JDRSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.15 × 360
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 10
This strategy is geared towards trading in small lot sizes so as to minimise the exposure of the trading account and allow the strategy to place further trades if required at a slightly larger lot size.

This signal approach is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate the signal to start trading. Only when both the higher and lower timeframe signals are in agreement does a trade start.

Then a limited grid of 5 to 6 trades can be placed at set intervals should the price move in the opposite direction. Please note each trade after the first trade will slightly increase in size, but the starting lot is kept low so the total lots per currency pair is comparable to the balance. 

The EA is now available for sale in the market place https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102583 and the set files are available in the comments section, the EA has many customisable features should you wish to try your own settings. 

Please see my other signals and products, some of the signals are also generated by this Discovery EA -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jims99/seller  

It is important to note that this signal geared towards steady achievable monthly gains for the long term and will only trade when the criteria is met to start a trade. 

2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 11:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 10:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 18:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.31 12:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 19:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 20:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.15 09:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 08:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 10:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
