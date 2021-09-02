This strategy is geared towards trading in small lot sizes so as to minimise the exposure of the trading account and allow the strategy to place further trades if required at a slightly larger lot size.

This signal approach is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate the signal to start trading. Only when both the higher and lower timeframe signals are in agreement does a trade start.

Then a limited grid of 5 to 6 trades can be placed at set intervals should the price move in the opposite direction. Please note each trade after the first trade will slightly increase in size, but the starting lot is kept low so the total lots per currency pair is comparable to the balance.

The EA is now available for sale in the market place https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102583 and the set files are available in the comments section, the EA has many customisable features should you wish to try your own settings.

Please see my other signals and products, some of the signals are also generated by this Discovery EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jims99/seller

It is important to note that this signal geared towards steady achievable monthly gains for the long term and will only trade when the criteria is met to start a trade.