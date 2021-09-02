SinyallerBölümler
James Seal

Discovery

James Seal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
212 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 28%
JDRSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 649
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 138 (80.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
511 (19.29%)
En iyi işlem:
606.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-607.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 594.44 USD (478 715 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 645.48 USD (380 972 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
53 (99.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
606.60 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.50%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
95.66%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.66
Alış işlemleri:
1 337 (50.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 312 (49.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
0.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.96 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-238.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 153.59 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
47.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
576.44%
Algo alım-satım:
89%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 954.23 USD (43.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
93.28% (2 954.23 USD)
Varlığa göre:
89.77% (2 447.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 371
GBPNZD 365
EURUSD 323
AUDUSD 255
USDCAD 245
USDCHF 239
NZDUSD 186
XAUUSD.PRO 172
EURGBP 165
EURCAD 162
EURNZD 127
USDJPY 26
XAUUSD 12
EURCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 594
GBPNZD 569
EURUSD -1.7K
AUDUSD 293
USDCAD 350
USDCHF 290
NZDUSD 259
XAUUSD.PRO 387
EURGBP 246
EURCAD 304
EURNZD 225
USDJPY 35
XAUUSD 62
EURCHF 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 15K
GBPNZD 19K
EURUSD -25K
AUDUSD 5.7K
USDCAD 17K
USDCHF 12K
NZDUSD 3.1K
XAUUSD.PRO 9.3K
EURGBP 17K
EURCAD 5.6K
EURNZD 9.7K
USDJPY 3.9K
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURCHF 215
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +606.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -608 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +99.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -238.84 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "JDRSecurities-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.15 × 360
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 10
This strategy is geared towards trading in small lot sizes so as to minimise the exposure of the trading account and allow the strategy to place further trades if required at a slightly larger lot size.

This signal approach is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate the signal to start trading. Only when both the higher and lower timeframe signals are in agreement does a trade start.

Then a limited grid of 5 to 6 trades can be placed at set intervals should the price move in the opposite direction. Please note each trade after the first trade will slightly increase in size, but the starting lot is kept low so the total lots per currency pair is comparable to the balance. 

The EA is now available for sale in the market place https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102583 and the set files are available in the comments section, the EA has many customisable features should you wish to try your own settings. 

Please see my other signals and products, some of the signals are also generated by this Discovery EA -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jims99/seller  

It is important to note that this signal geared towards steady achievable monthly gains for the long term and will only trade when the criteria is met to start a trade. 

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 11:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 10:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 18:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.31 12:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 19:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 20:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.15 09:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 08:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 10:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
