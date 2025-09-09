MQPython5 Nexus

Contents

1. Introduction: Breaking MQL5 Barriers

Expert Advisors (EAs) in MQL5 are exceptionally fast for order execution. However, when trying to implement complex analysis logics, such as processing real-time news or applying advanced Machine Learning models, we encounter the inherent limitations of the platform.

The Challenge: How to build an EA that not only reacts to technical indicators but also understands the global macroeconomic context, analyzes complex patterns with cutting-edge AI (GPT-5 and Grok), and dynamically manages risk in real-time?

The Solution: A hybrid architecture. Our system uses MQL5 for what it does best (interacting with the trading terminal) and delegates the heavy lifting of analysis to an external server programmed in Python. This "brain" in Python leverages the power of the most modern AI APIs to return a clear and actionable trading signal to MQL5.

2. Transparency Panel: Real-Time Results

We believe in total transparency. That's why we have developed a public control panel where you can see the results of our system in real-time, operating on real user accounts. No filters, no delays: just the real performance of our AI. [Space reserved for results panel image]

3. The General Architecture: A Look at the Hybrid System

Communication between MQL5 and Python is achieved through web requests (HTTP), where MQL5 acts as the client and Python as the analysis server. The following diagram illustrates the workflow:

[Space reserved for flow diagram image]

EA (MQL5): Collects market data and packages it into a JSON. EA (MQL5): Sends an asynchronous POST request to the Python server to avoid freezing the terminal. Server (Python): Receives the request, initiates background analysis, and returns a `task_id`. Server (Python): Performs multifaceted analysis using Grok for technical analysis and GPT-5 for institutional macroeconomic analysis. EA (MQL5): Periodically queries the task status with the `task_id`. EA (MQL5): Upon receiving the final JSON result, it decodes it and executes the corresponding operation.

Essential Configuration: Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5

For the Expert Advisor (EA) in MQL5 to communicate with our Python analysis server, it is essential to enable the WebRequest function in your MetaTrader 5 terminal and add our server's URL to the list of allowed URLs. Follow these steps:

Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Go to "Tools" > "Options" (or press Ctrl+O). In the Options window, select the "Expert Advisors" tab. Make sure the option "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs" is checked. In the text field below this option, add the following URL: http://62.146.176.107:5000/api Click "OK" to save the changes.

Without this configuration, the EA will not be able to send or receive data from the AI server, and therefore, will not function correctly.

4. Access Modes: Choose Your Power

We have designed three access modes so you can choose the one that best suits your trading needs.

Mode 1: Free Access (Default) Ideal for testing the accuracy of our system. You will receive 10 high-quality daily analyses at no cost. Daily Analyses: 10 signals every 24 hours.

10 signals every 24 hours. Fixed Timeframe: Analysis optimized for H1 .

Analysis optimized for . Frequency: A new analysis every 3 hours.

A new analysis every 3 hours. Customization: Not available.

Mode 2: Premium License (Free via Affiliation) The recommended option. Unlock the full power of the EA simply by opening an account with our affiliate link. Perfect for serious traders and scalpers. Unlimited Analyses: No daily restrictions.

No daily restrictions. Customizable Timeframe: Ideal for scalping on M1, M5, or any timeframe!

Ideal for on M1, M5, or any timeframe! Adjustable Frequency: Request analyses when you need them.

Request analyses when you need them. Full Access: All features and future updates included.

Mode 3: Premium License (Direct Payment) If you prefer not to use the affiliate link, you can purchase the full license and enjoy all the benefits of premium mode. Price: $300 for 3 months.

$300 for 3 months. Advantages: Includes all Premium License features (unlimited analyses, customizable timeframe and frequency).

5. The Python Brain: The AI Analysis Server

The Python server, built with Flask, is the core of the intelligence. Its architecture is designed to maximize precision and manage costs efficiently.

🧠 Strategic Selection of AI APIs: Grok API (xAI): Used for technical analysis due to its exceptional logical reasoning and cost efficiency ($3.00/1M input tokens, $15.00/1M output tokens).

GPT-5 (OpenAI): Used for macroeconomic analysis with real-time web search capabilities, providing institutional-grade market insight ($5.00/1M input tokens, $25.00/1M output tokens).

Cost-Benefit Analysis: Operating AI trading systems requires meticulous cost management. Our architecture is transparent and optimized for long-term economic viability. Technical Analysis (Grok API): Approximate cost per analysis: ~$0.00025 - $0.00055 USD .

Approximate cost per analysis: . Macroeconomic Analysis (GPT-5): Approximate cost per analysis: ~$0.004 - $0.007875 USD .

Approximate cost per analysis: . Total Cost per Signal: Combining both analyses, the total cost is ~$0.00425 - $0.008425 USD per signal. With an average cost of $0.00634 per signal, a system generating 100 daily signals would have an approximate monthly cost of $190. This becomes economically viable when operating positions greater than $3,000, where a single successful trade can cover months of AI analysis costs.

6. Decoding the AI Brain: A Real Example

To illustrate the depth of the analysis, below is a concrete example of the JSON response generated by our system for a trading signal in Gold (XAUUSD).

Example JSON Response: { "trading_signal": { "direction": "BUY", "entry_point": 3330.45, "stop_loss": 3329.1, "take_profit": 3331.8, "justification": "Technical analysis shows a strong bullish trend with volatility contraction. Recent Reuters news about a possible Fed rate cut in September is highly positive for XAUUSD, as it would weaken the USD. Additionally, increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East reinforce demand for gold as a safe-haven asset." }, "risk_management": { "exact_lots": 0.05, "max_money_loss": 87.65 }, "macro_institutional_analysis": { "relevant_news": [ {"source": "Reuters", "title": "Fed Signals Possible Rate Cut in September", "impact": "HIGH", "effect": "Positive for Gold"} ] }, "deep_technical_analysis": { "main_trend": "Bullish (15.8° angle)", "harmonic_pattern_detected": "Bullish Gartley (medium reliability)" } }

7. Conclusion and Next Steps

We have built a powerful hybrid architecture that overcomes the limitations of MQL5, opening up a world of possibilities for advanced algorithmic trading. By intelligently separating execution from complex analysis, we can integrate the most cutting-edge tools from the Python ecosystem, including next-generation AI models, into our trading strategies.

We hope this guide inspires you to experiment, innovate, and take your algorithmic trading strategies to the next level.