AO Robex
- Indicateurs
- Robert Sadamon
- Version: 1.0
Everything is very simple here. I have never understood indicators without external parameters. And the Awesome Oscillator is no exception. Now you can customize this indicator to suit your needs and strategies.
Reference: The Awesome Oscillator indicator shows the distance in points between two moving averages (fast and slow).
The AO_Robex indicator has in its parameters a change in the period of moving averages. The default parameters are the same as in the standard indicator.