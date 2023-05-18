BackTestMT4

Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money?

And the thought of using a demo account is exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly.

This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.

In order to set an sl during the backtest you have to click on the sl button set your sl on the desired price level then click on the sell or buy button to complete the trade.

On Metatrader 4 you are able to draw objects on the chart during a backtest, this is not the same for mt5. Therefore this mt4 version will better aid your analysis.