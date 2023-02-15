The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IronFXBM-Real10 0.00 × 1 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 E8Funding-Demo 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 5 Axi-US07-Live 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 LQDLLC-Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live24 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 3 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-Live15 0.13 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.17 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.22 × 9 ICMarketsEU-Live18 0.28 × 25 FBS-Real-5 0.31 × 13 Tickmill-Live04 0.33 × 73 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.37 × 438 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.38 × 586 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.41 × 631 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.42 × 33 DooPrime-Live 2 0.45 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.47 × 1193 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.49 × 8970 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.50 × 6 136 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor