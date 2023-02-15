SignalsSections
Oeyvind Borgsoe

Tree Of Life Low Risk

Oeyvind Borgsoe
0 reviews
Reliability
168 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 136%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 581
Profit Trades:
1 269 (80.26%)
Loss Trades:
312 (19.73%)
Best trade:
16.86 USD
Worst trade:
-9.86 USD
Gross Profit:
549.37 USD (45 257 pips)
Gross Loss:
-196.49 USD (11 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (46.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.10 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
13.03%
Max deposit load:
8.84%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.50
Long Trades:
1 149 (72.68%)
Short Trades:
432 (27.32%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
0.43 USD
Average Loss:
-0.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.58%
Annual Forecast:
7.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.10 USD (6.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.69% (5.20 USD)
By Equity:
14.71% (66.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 825
USDCAD 742
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 204
USDCAD 147
USDJPY 0
GBPUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 18K
USDCAD 18K
USDJPY 224
GBPUSD 203
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.86 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 25
FBS-Real-5
0.31 × 13
Tickmill-Live04
0.33 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.37 × 438
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.38 × 586
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.41 × 631
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 33
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.47 × 1193
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.49 × 8970
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 6
Tree Of Life EA


No reviews
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 18:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 10:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 12:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 14:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 19:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 11:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 09:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.18 06:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.17 14:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tree Of Life Low Risk
100 USD per month
136%
0
0
USD
715
USD
168
99%
1 581
80%
13%
2.79
0.22
USD
15%
1:500
