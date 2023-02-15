- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 581
Profit Trades:
1 269 (80.26%)
Loss Trades:
312 (19.73%)
Best trade:
16.86 USD
Worst trade:
-9.86 USD
Gross Profit:
549.37 USD (45 257 pips)
Gross Loss:
-196.49 USD (11 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (46.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.10 USD (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
13.03%
Max deposit load:
8.84%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.50
Long Trades:
1 149 (72.68%)
Short Trades:
432 (27.32%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
0.43 USD
Average Loss:
-0.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.58%
Annual Forecast:
7.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.10 USD (6.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.69% (5.20 USD)
By Equity:
14.71% (66.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|825
|USDCAD
|742
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|204
|USDCAD
|147
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|USDCAD
|18K
|USDJPY
|224
|GBPUSD
|203
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.86 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 25
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.31 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.33 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.37 × 438
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.38 × 586
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.41 × 631
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 33
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.47 × 1193
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.49 × 8970
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 6
