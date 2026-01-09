Linear Regression Channel Pro

The ultimate tool for statistical trend analysis. Automatically identifies the "Fair Value" of price and volatility extremes.

Overview

Linear Regression Channel Pro is a professional-grade indicator that automatically draws and updates the Linear Regression Channel for the current market trend. Unlike standard indicators that curve like Bollinger Bands, this tool draws precise straight-line channels based on the "Least Squares" mathematical method.

It is designed for serious traders who need to define the current trend direction and volatility boundaries without manually redrawing lines every hour.

Why Use This Indicator?

Most regression tools are either "static" (you have to draw them manually) or "heavy" (they recalculate every millisecond, slowing down your terminal).

Linear Regression Channel Pro is engineered for Maximum Performance:

Smart "New Bar" Optimization: The channel only recalculates when a new candle opens. This ensures zero CPU lag and keeps your chart stable while you make decisions during the candle's life.

Object-Based Drawing: Uses crisp Trendline objects instead of buffer curves, keeping your chart clean and professional.

Adaptive Volatility: The channel width uses Standard Deviation, automatically widening during volatile news and narrowing during consolidation.

Trading Strategies

This indicator is versatile for both Trend Following and Mean Reversion strategies:

Mean Reversion (The "Rubber Band" Trade): The Middle Line represents the "Fair Value" or equilibrium of the price.

When price hits the Upper Channel (typically 2.0 Deviation), it is statistically overbought. Look for sell signals to return to the middle.

When price hits the Lower Channel, it is statistically oversold. Look for buy signals to return to the middle. Trend Continuation: If the channel is tilting clearly Up or Down, trade only in the direction of the slope.

Use the Middle Line as a dynamic support/resistance level for entries. Breakout Mode: A strong candle close outside the 2.0 Deviation channel often signals the start of a massive momentum move or a trend change.

Key Features

Mathematical Precision: Uses the Pearson correlation and Least Squares algorithm.

Future Projection: Includes a "Ray Extension" feature to project support/resistance levels into the future.

Multi-Price Support: Calculate based on Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted prices.

Lightweight: Optimized code structure ensures it won't slow down your VPS or backtesting.

Input Parameters