QuickTrade Assistant

⭐ Short Description

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic is a clean line-based trading assistant for MT4.

Control Entry, SL, TP, Risk %, Money Risk, Lot Mode, Reward Ratio or Reward Price directly on the chart using smart draggable bars.

Includes keyboard shortcuts, symbol navigation, clean-chart mode, commission-aware calculations, and a multi-mode Close/Delete manager.

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic is a minimalist yet powerful manual trading tool designed for traders who want a fast, clean and visual trading workflow.

Instead of a bulky trading panel, it uses three intelligent horizontal bars for SL, Entry, and TP — each with editable fields, built-in buttons, and live calculations.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and price action users who want to trade with precision and speed.

Your dedicated risk management center.

✔ Live Risk Information

Risk in money

Risk in percent

SL price

✔ Drag & Drop

Move SL visually on your chart.

✔ Risk Mode Buttons (3 modes):

Directly on SL Bar:

% Mode – lot calculated by risk %

Money Mode – lot calculated by fixed money amount

Lot Mode – fixed lot; risk becomes informational

✔ Auto-enable/disable fields

Fields swap between editable/non-editable depending on the selected mode.

✔ “X” Button

X Button: Removes the EA from the chart (fully closes the assistant, not just hides the UI). 💠

Contains three main action buttons:

1️⃣ Instant / Pending

Instant: execute market orders

Pending: create stop/limit orders (based on price logic)

2️⃣ Buy / Sell

Toggle trade direction.

3️⃣ OPEN

Executes a trade using:

mode (instant/pending)

direction

calculated/fixed lot

SL/TP from your bars

Extra Controls:

Lot value display

Entry price display

Expand/collapse arrow ▼ ▲

Provides:

Comment input

Multi-mode order/position manager

Multi-Mode Close/Delete Button

Cycle through modes using < / > :

Close All Positions

Delete All Orders

Close All Symbol Positions

Delete All Symbol Orders

Close Profitable Positions

Close Losing Positions

Delete All Limit Orders

Delete All Stop Orders

The label shown = the action executed.

TP Bar includes a mode switch that changes how TP behaves.

🔵 Mode 1 — Reward Ratio Mode (RR Mode)

TP line cannot be dragged

TP is auto-calculated based on the RR value

Reward Ratio = editable

Price = disabled (dark)

SL/Entry movement auto-updates TP

TP always keeps the selected RR (e.g., 3.0R)

Ideal for:

Traders who always use fixed RR like 2R, 3R, 5R.

🔵 Mode 2 — Reward Price Mode (Manual Mode)

TP line can be freely dragged

Price = editable

Reward Ratio = disabled (dark)

TP becomes fully manual and does not follow SL/Entry

Ideal for:

Price action TP at structure, swing highs, FVG, imbalance, etc.

Summary Table

Mode Drag TP? Edit RR? Edit Price? TP auto-follows SL/Entry? Reward Ratio ❌ No ✔ Yes ❌ No ✔ Yes Reward Price ✔ Yes ❌ No ✔ Yes ❌ No

QuickTrade J Assistant Basic offers true net-profit accuracy by incorporating commission into all calculations.

When Include Commission = true:

✔ Risk calculation includes commission

Risk = (SL distance × lot × pipValue) + CommissionCost

Lot becomes more accurate and often smaller to keep risk true.

✔ TP for RR mode adjusts for real net profit

TP must be further to achieve true RR when commission exists:

TP distance = (SL distance × RR) + CommissionCost / (lot × pipValue)

This is extremely important for scalpers and ECN/Raw accounts.

✔ Works with any commission type

Per lot

Round-turn

Fixed per side

User simply sets:

Commission Cost

Total commission applied to a full trade (buy+sell).

✔ Reward/RR values in TP Bar show real profit

Reward numbers displayed on the TP bar are net of commissions.

Assistant keeps SL/TP/lot/risk/reward perfectly in sync:

Risk %

Money risk

Fixed lot

Reward in money

RR

Commission-aware adjustments

Everything updates in real-time as lines move.

SL Bar → % / Money / Lot

TP Bar → Reward Ratio / Reward Price

Entry Bar → Instant / Pending + Buy / Sell

No input window needed.

CTRL

Enable free vertical scroll (TradingView style) / toggle MT4 fixed scale

UP

Switch to previous symbol in MarketWatch

DOWN

Switch to next symbol in MarketWatch

Z

Toggle Clean Chart Mode (hide/show all bars)

Attach QuickTrade J Assistant Basic Drag SL/TP lines Choose risk mode Set RR or TP price Choose Instant/Pending + Buy/Sell Click OPEN Expand ▼ for Close/Delete Use Z, UP, DOWN, CTRL for better workflow

Entry bar color

SL bar color

TP bar color

Font size

Default risk mode

Default risk %

Default risk money

Default lot

Default reward ratio

Include commission

Commission cost

Not an auto-trading EA

All actions require user input

Uses standard MT4 synchronous operations

v1.00 – Initial Release