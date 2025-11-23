Gold swing ai
- Experts
- Aneyaho Tshinavhe
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing GOLD SWING AI, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the financial markets! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 5 years.
This unique strategy allows GOLD SWING AI to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and catch big aggressive moves. By harnessing the power of smaller bulk positioning, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GOLD ONLY
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000. using a cent account deposit 100$(10 000USC)
- Account type: ECN or CENT with less than 200$ deposits.
- IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account type: CENT ACCOUNT
- Trade GOLD ONLY . Dont plug other pairs
- Every trade is protected with HIDDEN & VISIBLE SL
- Auto lot is disabled. you will use a fixed lot to maintail the consistency on the account
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for dooprime broker.
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section.