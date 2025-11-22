Stochastic Multi Timeframe Dashboard

Stop wasting time switching between 20 charts!





Stochastic Dashboard Pro is a professional multi-currency scanner that monitors the market for you. It tracks Overbought and Oversold conditions across multiple pairs and timeframes simultaneously.





Key Features:





- Multi-Currency Scanning: Monitors 6 major pairs (customizable) on M5, M15, H1, and H4 timeframes.

- One-Click Navigation: Click on any signal button to instantly open the corresponding chart.

- Visual Signals: Green = Oversold (Buy), Red = Overbought (Sell), Grey = Neutral.

- Performance: Highly optimized code, lightweight for your terminal.





How to use:





1. Attach the EA to ONE chart only (e.g., EURUSD H1).

2. Wait 10-30 seconds for data to load.

3. Click the colored buttons to open charts and trade.





Note: On the first launch, allow some time for history synchronization.





Settings:





- Symbols: List of pairs to scan (e.g. EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY).

- Stochastic Settings: K, D, Slowing periods.

- Overbought/Oversold Levels: Customize your trigger zones (e.g. 80/20).