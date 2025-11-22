Trend Bollinger Band Pullback

Trend Bollinger Pullback is built for index and gold markets only—no crypto, no oil. It waits for the daily chart’s moving averages to line up, then drops to the hourly and places a single limit order the first time price revisits the Bollinger mid-band on lighter volume. A momentum filter discards spikes, so we buy quiet pull-backs, not euphoric break-outs. Once filled, the stop sits one ATR beneath the lower band and ratchets higher with every new structure; take-profit is split, closing half at a fixed R-multiple and trailing the rest until volatility collapses. No martingale, no grids, no news gambling; one signal, one position, long only. Size is percentage-of-equity, so a losing streak throttles itself automatically. The back-test engine prints the equity curve, consecutive losers and max draw-down in one click, letting you verify the idea over ten years in under a minute. It is ideal for traders who want a clean, low-maintenance tail-wind from trending indices and gold without watching screens all day.