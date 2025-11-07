Time frame Matcher

TimeFrame_Matcher is a kind of tactical timer.

Description:

Sharp spikes in volatility and liquidity in the market are often tied to a specific time—the closing of higher candlesticks (xx:00, xx:30, H4, H1, etc.). At these moments, traders working on different timeframes simultaneously review their positions.





For a day trader, being caught off guard by such a "junction" means uncontrollable risk.





TimeFrame_Matcher is a professional attention management tool. It doesn't predict the direction of movement; it shows when the probability of this movement is highest due to calendar factors.





This indicator transforms chaotic chart monitoring into a precise, tactical plan. It scans the future in advance and displays a single timer until the next important "junction," where several candlesticks on different timeframes will close simultaneously.





💎 Key benefits:

Focus on what's important: Why monitor the chart every minute? The indicator focuses your attention only on the time points that really matter—when 4, 6, 8, or more candlesticks close simultaneously.





Professional planning: Instead of reacting to a sudden spike, you can prepare for it. You'll know in advance: "H1 and M30 close in 3 minutes"—and you can make an informed decision: tighten your stop loss, prepare to enter, or refrain from trading during peak volatility.





No "noise": You decide what constitutes an "important" event. In the settings, you can set the minimum number of timeframes (for example, 4) to which the indicator will react, rejecting all minor closings (M1/M2).





Fully informative: You see not only the timer but also a precise list of all timeframes whose candles are preparing to close simultaneously ([H1, M30, M20, M15...]), allowing you to instantly assess the importance of the moment.





📈 How does it work?

Set a filter: In the settings, you set Min_TF_Count_to_Show (e.g., 4).





The indicator scans: It analyzes all 18 standard timeframes (from M1 to H12).





Finds a target: It finds the closest event where 4 or more timeframes will close (e.g., M12, M6, M4, M3, M2, M1).





Turns on the timer: You see on the screen:





[M12, M6, M4, M3, M2, M1]

To M12 Close (6 TFs): 01:59





As soon as an event occurs, it immediately finds the next important point and starts the timer until it reaches it.





🛠️ Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

Min_TF_Count_to_Show (Default 4): The minimum number of TFs in a "joint" for the timer to trigger.





Show_TF_List (Default true): Show/hide the second line with the list of timeframes.





Label_Corner (Default CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER): Select the corner to display.





Label_FontSize (Default 10): Font size.





Label_Color (Default clrWhite): Font color.





Label_X_Offset / Label_Y_Offset: Text offset from the edge.





TimeFrame_Matcher is an indispensable tool for any systematic trader who values ​​their time and prefers deliberate planning to impulsive reactions.