📘 Overview

AlgoNLP.mqh is a standalone MQL5 library that converts human-written trading instructions into structured trade intents that your Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator can understand.

Example input:

Buy gold at 2370 with TP 0.3% and SL 1%

Output intent:

Side: BUY | Type: LIMIT | Symbol: XAUUSD | Entry: 2370 | TP: 0.3% | SL: 1% | Lot: 0.00

This enables you to build chat-controlled or Telegram-integrated EAs that can interpret plain English commands and execute structured trades.

When connected to external systems (e.g., Telegram bots, REST APIs, or chat inputs),

always sanitize incoming text and verify the trade intent fields.

Unfiltered user commands may lead to unintended order placement, symbol mismatches, or risk limit breaches.

⚠️ Use confirmation dialogs or verification layers in live trading environments.

➡️ Check my Articles for deatiled explaintion on how NLP works and implement it using mq5.

⚙️ System Requirements

Requirement Details Platform MetaTrader 5 (Build ≥ 2750) Language MQL5 (strict mode enabled) Encoding Unicode-Safe Dependencies None (self-contained) Execution Time ≈ 0.2 ms for an average sentence (<30 tokens) Memory Footprint ≈ 20–30 KB per instance Thread Safety Single-threaded (EA/indicator safe)

➡️ benchmarks may vary in real environments.

🧩 Library Structure

Component Type Description CNLP Main Manager Class Handles parsing, context binding, and listener dispatch. CIntentDetector Core Engine Performs multi-pass number extraction and intent mapping. CKeywordExtractor Utility Extracts keywords and filters stopwords. CLexicon Utility Stores semantic word sets (buy/sell, order types). CContext Helper Manages known symbols and last used instrument. INLPListener Interface Callback interface for event-driven intent handling. NLPUtil Namespace Text and timing utility functions.

➡️ View in-depth architecture diagram:





📦 Core Data Types

SNLPIntent — Parsed Trade Object

Field Type Description valid bool True if parsed successfully side ENLPOrderSide BUY, SELL, or UNKNOWN type ENLPOrderType MARKET, LIMIT, STOP symbol string Resolved trading symbol price double Entry price (if provided) tp, sl double Take-profit and stop-loss values tp_is_percent, sl_is_percent bool True if % based tp_is_pips, sl_is_pips bool True if in pips/points qty_lots double Detected lot size when SNLPWhen Time or breakout conditions raw string Original message text reason string Debugging or explanation field

🔍 How It Works

Normalization: Text is lowercased, cleaned, and synonyms replaced (take profit → tp). Tokenization: Words are split and stopwords filtered out. Lexical Matching: Detects intent direction using fuzzy Levenshtein distance ≤1. Number Context Extraction: Interprets numbers as price, TP/SL, or lot size via unit analysis. Timing Logic: Recognizes “at 09:15”, “in 15 min”, and breakout triggers. Symbol Resolution: Infers instruments like gold → XAUUSD. Intent Build: Constructs SNLPIntent and triggers listener callbacks.

⚠️ AlgoNLP.mqh uses deterministic text parsing and context-based heuristics — it does not employ AI or machine learning.

As a result, extremely ambiguous or grammatically incomplete sentences may yield undefined behavior or incomplete intents.

Always validate parsed results before executing real trades.

🧩 Example Integration

Safety All INLPListener callbacks (such as OnOrderIntent , OnError , etc.) are executed synchronously from the main EA thread.

Heavy logic, API calls, or order operations inside these methods can block trading flow or cause lag.

It is recommended to delegate trade execution to asynchronous or timed functions instead of calling them directly in callbacks.

#include <AlgoNLP.mqh> class CMyListener : public INLPListener { public: void OnOrderIntent(const SNLPIntent &i) override { Print("✅ NLP Worked!"); Print("Side: ", EnumToString(i.side)); Print("Type: ", EnumToString(i.type)); Print("Symbol: ", i.symbol); Print("TP: ", DoubleToString(i.tp, 2), " | SL: ", DoubleToString(i.sl, 2)); } }; CMyListener listener; CNLP nlp; int OnInit() { nlp.AddSymbol("XAUUSDm"); nlp.AddListener(listener); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnStart() { string text="Buy gold at 2370 with TP 0.3% and SL 1%"; nlp.Dispatch(text); }

🧮 Performance Metrics

Test Case Tokens Parse Time Accuracy Short Command (“Buy BTC market”) 5 0.09 ms 100% Full Sentence (“Buy gold at 2370 with TP 0.3% and SL 1%”) 15 0.22 ms 100% Noisy Query (“Hey bot short nasdaq please 0.5 lot”) 18 0.26 ms >95%

➡️ Benchmark performed on Intel i7-9700 / MT5 Build 3820.

🧭 Summary

AlgoNLP.mqh transforms ordinary text into actionable trade logic inside MetaTrader. It’s designed for developers who want their EAs to think like humans — understanding plain English instructions and executing trades intelligently. This isn’t a shortcut — it’s a full linguistic computation system written in native MQL5.



