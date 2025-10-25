Gold Vanguard EA
- Experts
- Gilad Zehavi
- Version: 5.2
- Activations: 10
Hello traders!
Meet Gold Vanguard, the next-generation Expert Advisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD.
Built by Elite Trading Systems (2025), it combines multi-strategy intelligence, adaptive risk control, and ATR-based dynamic SL/TP to master gold’s volatility.
No more random trades — Gold Vanguard integrates four proven algorithms (Soros Macro, PTJ Reversal, Simons Pattern, and LW Breakout) working together in one AI-driven engine.
The result? Consistent, optimized trades that learn from market behavior and adjust in real time.
✅ Multi-Layer Protection — startup safety, adaptive drawdown guard, and a fail-safe order modification system.
✅ Advanced Money Management — partial take profits, ATR trailing, Kelly-based position sizing.
✅ Plug & Play — no optimization needed. Attach to chart, set your risk, and let the EA do the rest.
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: M15–H1
Minimum Deposit: $500
Leverage: 1:500
Broker Type: ECN/RAW preferred
Experience the precision and intelligence of the Gold Vanguard EA — where smart code meets golden performance.