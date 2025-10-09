Chandelier Exit TV

Indicator converted from tradingview script by 'everget'

"This is a redesign of the Chandelier Exit indicator. It removes stupid transitions between Chandelier Exit' states and highlights initial points for both lines.

This indicator was originally developed by Charles Le Beau and popularized by Dr. Alexander Elder in his book "Come Into My Trading Room: A Complete Guide to Trading" (2002).

In short, this is a trailing stop-loss based on the Average True Range (ATR)."

Indicator also offers clear buffers for buy/sell signals, so integration into EA/bots is very easy. (buy buffer at index 4, sell buffer at index 5)

-----------------
*Keep in mind this one uses ATR, when you take something from TV into Metatrader, the ATR has different formulas,
so ATR is a bit different. It is not noticeable effect in this indicator! But if for some reason, you need this in 100% identical version, contact me for custom job. 


