PipNova MultiStrategy Pro

PİPNOVA MULTISTRATEGY PRO EA - Ultimate Trading Solution
🚀 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES OVERVIEW
Advanced Parabolic SAR Trend Following System with intelligent signal confirmation
3 Distinct Trading Modes in one powerful EA - adapt to any market condition
Real-time Control Panel with live monitoring and instant execution
Smart Risk Management Suite with multiple protection layers
📊 3 STRATEGIC TRADING MODES
1. AUTOMATIC SAR TREND MODE
Intelligent Trend Capture System
-
Parabolic SAR Signal Detection: BUY when SAR below price, SELL when SAR above
-
New Bar Confirmation: Signals validated on each new candle formation
-
Smart Entry Timing: Configurable wait time for optimal entry points
-
Hands-Free Operation: Fully automated with built-in TP/SL management
-
Premature Reversal Protection: Optional early closure on SAR reversal signals
2. STACK EXECUTION MODE
High-Impact Entry System
-
Simultaneous Position Opening: Multiple entries at same price level
-
Rapid Market Exposure: Instant position sizing for momentum plays
-
Batch Execution: Predefined number of trades (1-10+)
-
Flexible Activation: Works with both auto and manual trading
3. MANUAL TRADING MODE
Professional Execution Platform
-
One-Click Trading: Instant BUY/SELL with predefined parameters
-
Advanced Order Management: Partial close, breakeven, half close functions
-
Custom Risk Settings: Separate lot size, TP, SL for manual trades
-
Real-time Control: Immediate position management from panel
⚙️ ADVANCED LOT MANAGEMENT
1. FIXED LOT MODE
Consistent Risk Approach
-
Stable position sizing across all trades
-
Perfect for beginners and conservative strategies
-
Predictable risk exposure
2. SERIES LOT MODE
Progressive Money Management
-
Increasing lot sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04...
-
Cyclical or progressive options available
-
Mathematical recovery system
3. MULTIPLIER LOT MODE
Aggressive Growth Strategy
-
Geometric lot progression: 0.01 → 0.015 → 0.0225...
-
Rapid account recovery capability
-
High-risk, high-reward approach
🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT
1. TRAILING STOP SYSTEM
-
Dynamic stop loss adjustment
-
Locks in profits during trends
-
Customizable trailing distance
2. BASKET TAKE PROFIT
-
Portfolio-based profit targeting
-
Closes all positions at overall profit target
-
Manages multiple positions as single entity
3. BREAKEVEN & PARTIAL TP
-
Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves SL to entry point
-
Partial Profit Taking: Closes portion of position at first target
-
Risk-Free Trading: Eliminates risk after target achievement
4. MINIMUM DISTANCE PROTECTION
-
Prevents overcrowded entries
-
Maintains optimal position spacing
-
Reduces correlation risk
🎮 INTELLIGENT CONTROL PANEL
TRADING EXECUTION
-
BUY/SELL : Instant manual trading
-
Close All : Emergency exit all positions
-
½ Close Half : Partial position reduction
-
B/E : Move to breakeven instantly
SYSTEM CONTROL
-
AUTO TRADE : Toggle automated SAR trading
-
TRAILING : Activate/deactivate trailing stops
-
STACK : Enable/disable batch execution
-
RESET : Reset lot progression systems
REAL-TIME MONITORING
-
Live P/L display with color coding
-
Open positions counter
-
Account balance tracking
-
Active mode and lot info display
⚡ QUICK START SETUP
BASIC CONFIGURATION
Magic Number: 1234 (Unique EA identifier) Max Trades: 3-5 (Recommended for beginners) Trailing Stop: 200-500 pips (Based on volatility)
STRATEGY PARAMETERS
SAR Step: 0.02-0.05 (Sensitivity adjustment) SAR Maximum: 0.2-0.3 (Acceleration limit) Wait Seconds: 5-15 (Signal confirmation delay)
RISK MANAGEMENT
Lot Mode: Fixed Lot (Recommended start) Fixed Lot: 0.01 (Initial testing size) Basket TP: 100-200 pips (Overall profit target)
💡 PRO TRADING SCENARIOS
SCENARIO 1: CONSERVATIVE INVESTOR
-
Primary Mode: Automatic SAR Only
-
Lot Management: Fixed Lot (0.01-0.05)
-
Safety Features: Trailing Stop + Basket TP
-
Risk Profile: Low to Moderate
SCENARIO 2: ACTIVE TRADER
-
Primary Mode: Auto SAR + Stack Execution
-
Lot Management: Series Lot (Progressive)
-
Safety Features: Full protection suite active
-
Risk Profile: Moderate
SCENARIO 3: ADVANCED STRATEGIST
-
Primary Mode: Manual + Stack + Auto SAR
-
Lot Management: Multiplier Lot (Aggressive)
-
Safety Features: Breakeven + Partial TP focus
-
Risk Profile: High
🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES
✅ MULTI-TIMEFRAME COMPATIBLE
Works seamlessly across M1 to H4 timeframes
Adapts to different market conditions
✅ BROKER-FRIENDLY
Respects minimum stop levels and freeze distances
Compatible with all major brokers
✅ FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENT
Single-currency and multi-currency operation
Customizable magic number for multiple instances
✅ PROFESSIONAL EXECUTION
Instant order execution with minimal slippage
Advanced error handling and requoting protection
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
IMPORTANT: Always test strategies on demo account first
Start with smallest lot sizes (0.01)
Monitor performance during different market conditions
Adjust parameters based on currency pair and volatility
Use proper risk management - never risk more than you can afford to lose
