Xau Marti MT5

Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker.



Broker Link : https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188

Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing

MT4 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465

🔥 XAU Marti 🔥

The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders - Profit Potential!

🚀 Why This EA Stands Out:

RSI-POWERED ENTRIES - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probability trades. BUILT-IN SAFETY PROTOCOLS - Automatic margin checks, lot size validation. FLEXIBLE FOR ALL TRADERS - Works perfectly on XAU/USD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EUR/USD.

💎 Key Features

✔ Advanced RSI filtering for high-probability entries

✔ Smart money management with auto-lot calculation

✔ Configurable risk parameters for all account sizes

✔ Visual TP/SL indicators on chart



📈 Strategy 1: Power Grid System

Martingale-style position sizing (configurable multiplier)

Automatic grid spacing with weighted take profit

Ideal for trending markets

🔒 RISK WARNING:

While our EA includes multiple safety features, trading always carries risk. We recommend:

Starting with small lots

Testing in demo first

Using proper risk management

💡 IDEAL FOR:

Traders who want automated gold trading

Those looking for RSI-confirmed strategies

Investors wanting both aggressive and conservative options

People tired of unreliable EAs

⚠️ LIMITED TIME OFFER:

The first 50 buyers get FREE future updates.

👉 Why Wait? Join hundreds of satisfied traders who've transformed their trading with this versatile EA. Click "Add to Cart" now and take the first step toward smarter automated trading!

📞 Need Help? Contact me anytime via MQL5 messages or WhatsApp: +639489273888















