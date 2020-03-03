Xau Marti MT5

Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker.

Broker Link : https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188
Setfile Here : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing

MT4 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465

🔥 XAU Marti 🔥
The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential!

🚀 Why This EA Stands Out:

  1. RSI-POWERED ENTRIES - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probability trades.

  2. BUILT-IN SAFETY PROTOCOLS - Automatic margin checks, lot size validation.

  3. FLEXIBLE FOR ALL TRADERS - Works perfectly on XAU/USD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EUR/USD.

💎 Key Features
✔ Advanced RSI filtering for high-probability entries
✔ Smart money management with auto-lot calculation
✔ Configurable risk parameters for all account sizes
✔ Visual TP/SL indicators on chart

📈 Strategy 1: Power Grid System

  • Martingale-style position sizing (configurable multiplier)

  • Automatic grid spacing with weighted take profit

  • Ideal for trending markets

🔒 RISK WARNING:
While our EA includes multiple safety features, trading always carries risk. We recommend:

  • Starting with small lots

  • Testing in demo first

  • Using proper risk management

💡 IDEAL FOR:

  • Traders who want automated gold trading

  • Those looking for RSI-confirmed strategies

  • Investors wanting both aggressive and conservative options

  • People tired of unreliable EAs

⚠️ LIMITED TIME OFFER:
The first 50 buyers get FREE future updates.

👉 Why Wait? Join hundreds of satisfied traders who've transformed their trading with this versatile EA. Click "Add to Cart" now and take the first step toward smarter automated trading!

Need Help? Contact me anytime via MQL5 messages or WhatsApp: +639489273888





Plus de l'auteur
Orbit Rage Final
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage  Final is base on the bull/bear candle strategy and divergence. To be specific it can make you what you want in your life. Just download and extract to experts advisors folders of your MT4. Orbit Rage Final is a risk-free trading strategy that allows retail forex traders to make a profit with no open currency exposure. The strategy involves acting on opportunities presented by pricing inefficiencies in the short window the
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Boom And Crash Super C
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VGeiHLY_A8BLl04LdnmIBzyOOX0kVjT3/view?usp=sharing Boom & Crash Super C MT5: Master the Spikes with Multi-Timeframe Precision Do you see the massive spikes on Boom and Crash indices but struggle to catch them without chasing the market? Most EAs are either too late or too aggressive, leaving you with slippage and missed opportunities.   Boom & Crash Super C is engineered differently.   It doesn't chase the spike—it anticipates the momentum shift
