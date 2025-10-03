Regression EA for trade XAUUSD

Regression analysis Candles EA(Full version) used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The first module has for setting all parameters. The second module has for panel Tp, order, trend, variable and history profits. The third module has for send all orders and close orders. The fourth module has for all functions helper. Include, that make our EA has precise order and exact close order. It always take profit desirable. You will start invest 5,000 usc.