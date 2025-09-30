PS Assistance Dashboard
- Utilitaires
- Preecha Chanthakan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
PS Assistance is hybrid EA. It make trade easier than general trading. It shows necessary value real time for help to trading and has button for Buy/Sell/Close All Buy/Close All Sell/especially close remain 3 orders has profit highest. It has break event line for order buy or sell. It made you get price when you have profit or you plan to order in big lots for close all. I hope you enjoy trading with my "PS Assistance".