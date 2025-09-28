Goldenpotpro
- Experts
- Aneesh Gopinathan Nair
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
🎯 Professional Trading System for Gold Trading
Golden pot pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want automated, intelligent trading with advanced risk management. This EA combines multiple proven technical indicators with smart position management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.This Ea works well with M10 and H1 time frames
This EA uses a carefully optimized trading algorithm developed through extensive back testing and forward testing. The core strategy parameters are professionally tuned and protected to maintain the trading edge.
🛡️ Built-in Safety Features
- Automatic trading suspension when profit targets are reached
- Emergency stop-loss protection during high drawdown periods
- Position size validation and broker compatibility checks
- Multiple order filling modes supported
⚡ High Performance
- Low resource usage - Optimized code for fast execution
- Tick-by-tick processing - No missed opportunities
- New bar confirmation - Eliminates false signals from price fluctuations
- Multi-symbol ready - Can run on multiple charts simultaneously
💰 Balance Management
- Starting Balance - Set your account starting balance for calculations
- Profit Target - Define your profit goal (percentage)
- Maximum Drawdown - Set maximum acceptable loss limit
- Take Profit Per Trade - Individual trade profit target
📈 Position Control
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size for all trades
- Maximum Positions - Limit total open positions
- Max Positions Per Symbol - Control symbol-specific exposure
- Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades
🎛️ Trading Options
- Enable Buy Trades - Control long position trading
- Enable Sell Trades - Control short position trading
- Sound Alerts - Optional trade notification sounds
🚀 Key Features
✅ Intelligent Position Management
- FIFO Position Closing - First In, First Out for optimal risk management
- Hedging Protection - Automatically closes opposite positions when profitable
- Maximum Position Limits - Controls overall and per-symbol exposure
- Smart Exit Strategies - Multiple exit conditions for profit maximization
✅ Professional Risk Management
- Equity Protection - Automatic stop when profit target reached
- Drawdown Control - Built-in maximum drawdown protection
- Flexible Take Profit - Customizable profit targets per trade
- Balance-Based Trading - Scales with account size
✅ User-Friendly Controls
- Easy Setup - Just load and configure basic settings
- Trade Direction Control - Enable/disable buy or sell trades
- Sound Notifications - Optional audio alerts for new trades
- Real-Time Monitoring - Detailed logging of all trading decisions
🌟 Why Choose RSI Trading System Pro?
✅ Proven Strategy
Based on widely accepted technical analysis principles with professional optimization
✅ Set and Forget
Once configured, the EA runs automatically with minimal supervision required
✅ Risk Controlled
Multiple safety mechanisms protect your account from excessive losses
✅ Versatile
Works across different markets, timeframes, and account sizes
✅ Professional Grade
Developed with institutional-level risk management and position controls
⚠️ Important Notes
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always test on demo account before live trading
- Use proper risk management settings for your account size
- Monitor EA performance regularly and adjust settings as needed
- Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
📞 Support & Updates
- Installation Guide included with purchase
- Configuration Tutorial with recommended settings
- Regular Updates for platform compatibility
- Customer Support for setup assistance
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.