Goldenpotpro

🎯 Professional Trading System for Gold Trading

Golden pot pro - Expert Advisor

Golden pot pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want automated, intelligent trading with advanced risk management. This EA combines multiple proven technical indicators with smart position management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions.This Ea works well with M10 and H1 time frames

This EA uses a carefully optimized trading algorithm developed through extensive back testing and forward testing. The core strategy parameters are professionally tuned and protected to maintain the trading edge.

🛡️ Built-in Safety Features

Automatic trading suspension when profit targets are reached

Emergency stop-loss protection during high drawdown periods

Position size validation and broker compatibility checks

Multiple order filling modes supported

⚡ High Performance

Low resource usage - Optimized code for fast execution

- Optimized code for fast execution Tick-by-tick processing - No missed opportunities

- No missed opportunities New bar confirmation - Eliminates false signals from price fluctuations

- Eliminates false signals from price fluctuations Multi-symbol ready - Can run on multiple charts simultaneously

💰 Balance Management

Starting Balance - Set your account starting balance for calculations

- Set your account starting balance for calculations Profit Target - Define your profit goal (percentage)

- Define your profit goal (percentage) Maximum Drawdown - Set maximum acceptable loss limit

- Set maximum acceptable loss limit Take Profit Per Trade - Individual trade profit target

📈 Position Control

Lot Size - Fixed lot size for all trades

- Fixed lot size for all trades Maximum Positions - Limit total open positions

- Limit total open positions Max Positions Per Symbol - Control symbol-specific exposure

- Control symbol-specific exposure Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades

🎛️ Trading Options

Enable Buy Trades - Control long position trading

- Control long position trading Enable Sell Trades - Control short position trading

- Control short position trading Sound Alerts - Optional trade notification sounds

🚀 Key Features

✅ Intelligent Position Management

FIFO Position Closing - First In, First Out for optimal risk management

- First In, First Out for optimal risk management Hedging Protection - Automatically closes opposite positions when profitable

- Automatically closes opposite positions when profitable Maximum Position Limits - Controls overall and per-symbol exposure

- Controls overall and per-symbol exposure Smart Exit Strategies - Multiple exit conditions for profit maximization

✅ Professional Risk Management

Equity Protection - Automatic stop when profit target reached

- Automatic stop when profit target reached Drawdown Control - Built-in maximum drawdown protection

- Built-in maximum drawdown protection Flexible Take Profit - Customizable profit targets per trade

- Customizable profit targets per trade Balance-Based Trading - Scales with account size

✅ User-Friendly Controls

Easy Setup - Just load and configure basic settings

- Just load and configure basic settings Trade Direction Control - Enable/disable buy or sell trades

- Enable/disable buy or sell trades Sound Notifications - Optional audio alerts for new trades

- Optional audio alerts for new trades Real-Time Monitoring - Detailed logging of all trading decisions

✅ Proven Strategy

Based on widely accepted technical analysis principles with professional optimization

✅ Set and Forget

Once configured, the EA runs automatically with minimal supervision required

✅ Risk Controlled

Multiple safety mechanisms protect your account from excessive losses

✅ Versatile

Works across different markets, timeframes, and account sizes

✅ Professional Grade

Developed with institutional-level risk management and position controls

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always test on demo account before live trading

Use proper risk management settings for your account size

Monitor EA performance regularly and adjust settings as needed

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

📞 Support & Updates

Installation Guide included with purchase

included with purchase Configuration Tutorial with recommended settings

with recommended settings Regular Updates for platform compatibility

for platform compatibility Customer Support for setup assistance

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.