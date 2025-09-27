Genisys FX
Genisys FX - Advanced Trading System with Multi-Layer Adaptive Technology
Developed by Rayden Labs Srl - Innovation and Precision in Algorithmic Trading
🔥 KEY FEATURES
|Feature
|Description
|Adaptive Dynamic Grid Technology
|Automatically modifies multiplier, distance, and take profit based on market conditions and number of open positions.
|Hybrid Scalping + Progressive Position Recovery System
|Maximizes profits in strong trends and manages drawdown with progressive layers and adjustable parameters.
|Intelligent Recovery Mode
|Recognizes and recovers existing positions on restart, maintaining strategy consistency.
|Drawdown and Stop Out Protection
|Automatic operational lock in case of exceeding the set maximum drawdown percentage.
|Advanced Entry Filters
|Uses RSI, EMA and ATR to confirm trends and avoid false signals.
🎯 WHY CHOOSE GENISYS FX PRO?
-
Optimized Performance: Dual strategy (scalping + grid) with real-time adaptation mechanisms
-
Multi-Currency System: Compatible with multiple currency pairs simultaneously long and short
-
Security and Stability: Spread, ATR, margin and drawdown control for safe trading conditions
-
Lifetime License with Cloud Verification: Simple and secure activation through encrypted APIs. No hardware restrictions
-
User-Friendly: Clear parameters and fully automated logic, suitable for both expert and beginner traders
⚙️ RAYDEN LABS SRL TECHNOLOGY
Genisys FX Pro embodies the excellence of Rayden Labs Srl in the field of algorithmic trading:
-
✅ Optimized and stable code for ultra-fast execution
-
✅ Modular architecture easily customizable
-
✅ Dedicated technical support and continuous updates
📈 KEY STATISTICS (Backtest & Live)
|Metrics
|Details
|Recommended Timeframe
|M15-M30
|Currency Pairs
|Majors (EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDNZD, USDCAD, USDCHF, etc.)
|Historical Profitability
|2% - 3% monthly (varies based on parameters and market)
|Typical Drawdown
|Maximum 10% with conservative settings
Complete Documentation: Detailed guides and setup examples
-
24/7 Customer Support: Via ticket, email and dedicated Telegram channel
📍 DISCLAIMER
Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Trading involves risks. It is recommended to test the EA in demo before live use.
Rayden Labs Srl - Innovation and Precision in Algorithmic Trading
