Genisys FX

Genisys FX - Advanced Trading System with Multi-Layer Adaptive Technology

Developed by Rayden Labs Srl - Innovation and Precision in Algorithmic Trading

🔥 KEY FEATURES

Feature Description
Adaptive Dynamic Grid Technology Automatically modifies multiplier, distance, and take profit based on market conditions and number of open positions.
Hybrid Scalping + Progressive Position Recovery System Maximizes profits in strong trends and manages drawdown with progressive layers and adjustable parameters.
Intelligent Recovery Mode Recognizes and recovers existing positions on restart, maintaining strategy consistency.
Drawdown and Stop Out Protection Automatic operational lock in case of exceeding the set maximum drawdown percentage.
Advanced Entry Filters Uses RSI, EMA and ATR to confirm trends and avoid false signals.

🎯 WHY CHOOSE GENISYS FX PRO?

  • Optimized Performance: Dual strategy (scalping + grid) with real-time adaptation mechanisms

  • Multi-Currency System: Compatible with multiple currency pairs simultaneously long and short

  • Security and Stability: Spread, ATR, margin and drawdown control for safe trading conditions

  • Lifetime License with Cloud Verification: Simple and secure activation through encrypted APIs. No hardware restrictions

  • User-Friendly: Clear parameters and fully automated logic, suitable for both expert and beginner traders

⚙️ RAYDEN LABS SRL TECHNOLOGY

Genisys FX Pro embodies the excellence of Rayden Labs Srl in the field of algorithmic trading:

  • ✅ Optimized and stable code for ultra-fast execution

  • ✅ Modular architecture easily customizable

  • ✅ Dedicated technical support and continuous updates

📈 KEY STATISTICS (Backtest & Live)

Metrics Details
Recommended Timeframe M15-M30
Currency Pairs Majors (EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDNZD, USDCAD, USDCHF, etc.)
Historical Profitability 2% - 3% monthly (varies based on parameters and market)
Typical Drawdown Maximum 10% with conservative settings

🌐 LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE

  • Official Website: https://genisysfx.com/

  • Complete Documentation: Detailed guides and setup examples

  • 24/7 Customer Support: Via ticket, email and dedicated Telegram channel

📍 DISCLAIMER

Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Trading involves risks. It is recommended to test the EA in demo before live use.

Rayden Labs Srl - Innovation and Precision in Algorithmic Trading
Visit our website: https://genisysfx.com/


